Coverage of the Senate Impeachment Trial Is Moving Into the Weekend, Here’s What Networks Have Planned

As the Senate impeachment trial moves into the weekend, network schedules have been thrown into flux and TV newsers are working overtime.

The broadcast news networks will break into to regularly scheduled programming with Special Reports, beginning at 10 a.m. ET., with trial coverage continuing into the afternoon.

NBC is scheduled to present auto racing on Saturday afternoon (1:30-2:30 p.m.), followed by U.S. figure skating competitions (2:30-4:30 p.m. ET).

CBS Sports programming was scheduled to air tomorrow beginning at 1 p.m. through 6 p.m. ET: Villanova vs. Providence men’s college basketball (1-3 p.m.) and the PGA Tour’s Farmers Insurance Open (3-6 p.m. ET).

CBS News says it will not be cutting into sports tomorrow. The network will have an insert into sports programming but it will not interrupt the programming itself.

ABC had local programming scheduled for Saturday afternoon.

Below, is what the networks have planned for Saturday. Everything is fluid and we’ll update this item once we receive more information.

NBC:

Beginning at around 10 a.m. Saturday, NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt will anchor NBC News’ impeachment coverage. He will be joined by Chuck Todd, NBC News correspondents at the White House and on Capitol Hill, as well a team of legal experts, including Carol Lam, former United States attorney for the Southern District of California.

ABC:

Beginning at around 10 a.m. ET, ABC will present coverage of the trial, with George Stephanopoulos , Jonathan Karl , Cecilia Vega , Mary Bruce , Pierre Thomas , Terry Moran , Devin Dwyer , Dan Abrams and Melissa Murray. The special reports will air on ABC.

, , , , , , , and The special reports will air on ABC. ABC News Live will have gavel-to-gavel streaming coverage of the trial, anchored by newly-named ABC News Live anchor Tom Llamas , and ABCNews.com will have comprehensive coverage and live update pieces each day of the trial.

, and will have comprehensive coverage and live update pieces each day of the trial. On Location will have the latest from Capitol Hill, including analysis and reaction, exclusively for Facebook viewers. FiveThirtyEight will have a reaction piece after Saturday’s trial and their impeachment poll tracker continues to monitor public opinion.

ABC News Radio coverage will be anchored by correspondent Aaron Katersky with reporting by correspondent Karen Travers at the White House and a team of political and legal experts and analysts. It will provide one-minute Status Reports at least twice an hour and Instant Specials as news warrants.

with reporting by correspondent at the White House and a team of political and legal experts and analysts. It will provide one-minute Status Reports at least twice an hour and Instant Specials as news warrants. ABC News’ daily news podcast Start Here and its political podcasts, Powerhouse Politics and The Investigation, will also closely cover the trial.

ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will provide full coverage from Capitol Hill every day of the trial. Correspondents Mona Kosar Abdi, Ines De La Cuetara, Elizabeth Hur, Serena Marshall, Rachel Scott, and Megan Tevrizian will be reporting on the trial. ABC News Political Director Rick Klein will provide analysis for ABC affiliates. NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.

CBS:

CBS Evening News anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell will anchor a CBS News Special Report when the Senate reconvenes tomorrow morning, Jan. 25, at approximately 10 a.m. ET from Washington, D.C.

will anchor a CBS News Special Report when the Senate reconvenes tomorrow morning, Jan. 25, at approximately 10 a.m. ET from Washington, D.C. Joining O’Donnell will be Major Garrett ; Nancy Cordes ; and Paula Reid and Weijia Jiang . CBS News legal analyst Kim Wehle and CBS News political contributor Terry Sullivan will contribute to the coverage.

; ; and and . CBS News legal analyst and CBS News political contributor will contribute to the coverage. CBS This Morning: Saturday co-hosts Jeff Glor, Michelle Miller, and Dana Jacobson will preview the day’s proceedings and feature reporting from CBS News’ team of Washington correspondents.

and will preview the day’s proceedings and feature reporting from CBS News’ team of Washington correspondents. CBSN will also offer live, uninterrupted coverage of the trial.

CBS Newspath, CBS News’ newsgathering organization providing news and information to 200+ affiliates nationwide and to broadcasters around the world, will feature extensive coverage and digital content on the trial. CBS News Correspondent Natalie Brand will report on the proceedings from Capitol Hill.

CBS News Radio will continue to provide gavel-to-gavel coverage of the impeachment trial with correspondent Bill Rehkopf anchoring from Capitol Hill.

will report on the proceedings from Capitol Hill. CBS News Radio will continue to provide gavel-to-gavel coverage of the impeachment trial with correspondent anchoring from Capitol Hill. CBS News Radio will provide stations with Special Reports at :20, :31 and :50 past the hour.

MSNBC:

Starting at 6 a.m. ET, MSNBC’s special coverage begins with NBC News White House correspondent Geoff Bennett and anchor Yasmin Vossoughian live from Washington.

and anchor live from Washington. At 8 a.m. ET, Ali Velshi will host pre-trial coverage live from New York, followed by Ari Melber from 9 a.m. to noon ET.

will host pre-trial coverage live from New York, followed by from 9 a.m. to noon ET. Chuck Todd , Chris Matthews and Joy Reid will join Melber to offer expert analysis during pre-trial coverage.

, and will join Melber to offer expert analysis during pre-trial coverage. Brian Williams will anchor coverage from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET.

will anchor coverage from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET. Once the trial concludes for the day, MSNBC will continue special coverage with live reaction, reporting and analysis.

Melber will recap the day’s events at 3 p.m. ET, followed by Velshi at 4 p.m. ET, Matthews at 5 p.m. ET, Lawrence O’Donnell at 6 p.m. ET, Reid from 7 to 9 p.m. ET and Velshi from 9 to 11 p.m. ET.

Fox News:

Starting at 10 a.m. ET, Neil Cavuto will anchor an extended, 3-hour edition of Cavuto Live featuring live coverage of the trial along with expert analysis.

will anchor an extended, 3-hour edition of Cavuto Live featuring live coverage of the trial along with expert analysis. Anchor Jon Scott will take over at 1 p.m. ET with a special edition of America’s New Headquarters, followed by Eric Shawn and Arthel Neville anchoring from 2-3 p.m. ET

will take over at 1 p.m. ET with a special edition of America’s New Headquarters, followed by anchoring from 2-3 p.m. ET Additionally, FNC will offer all Fox affiliates live coverage of the trial anchored by America’s News Headquarters’ Leland Vittert.

Stations can also livestream Vittert’s coverage on digital and social platforms without interrupting their regularly scheduled programming.

Comments