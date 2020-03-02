Networks Announce Super Tuesday Coverage Plans

The most significant day of the Democratic primary campaign is nearly upon us, Super Tuesday. On March 3, a whopping 14 states will hold nominating contests to pick who they think should square off this fall against Republican party nominee President Trump.

People will head to the polls all across the country, from Virginia to California, Tennessee to Texas. The states and voters are diverse. Almost half have significant black populations, and Latinos figure to be an important factor in the two states with the biggest delegate hauls, California and Texas. American Samoa and Democrats living overseas are also voting on Tuesday.

There’s a ton on the line here. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont is presently the frontrunner, but former vp Joe Biden now in second after a big win on Saturday in the South Carolina primary.

Here’s how the news networks will be covering tomorrow’s festivities.

ABC News:

ABC announced today special coverage of the 2020 presidential election: Super Tuesday: Your Voice Your Vote 2020 prime time coverage airs on ABC from 8-11 p.m. ET and PT.

Coverage will feature ABC News’ political team including chief anchor George Stephanopoulos , World News Tonight anchor and managing editor David Muir , ABC News Live anchor Linsey Davis , chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl , senior congressional correspondent Mary Bruce , chief national affairs correspondent and World News Tonight Weekend anchor Tom Llamas , FiveThirtyEight editor-in-chief Nate Silver , senior reporter Devin Dwyer , special correspondent Matthew Dowd and contributors Chris Christie , Rahm Emanuel , Yvette Simpson and Heidi Heitkamp .

, World News Tonight anchor and managing editor , ABC News Live anchor , chief White House correspondent , senior congressional correspondent , chief national affairs correspondent and World News Tonight Weekend anchor , FiveThirtyEight editor-in-chief , senior reporter , special correspondent and contributors , , and . Nightline anchor Byron Pitts , chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz , senior White House correspondent Cecilia Vega , senior national correspondent Terry Moran , Good Morning America Weekend co-anchors Whit Johnson and Eva Pilgrim , correspondent Deborah Roberts , national correspondent Marcus Moore , correspondent Kaylee Hartung and multi-platform reporter Rachel Scott will report from across the country on the ground in battleground states and at candidates’ campaign headquarters on the latest developments.

, chief global affairs correspondent , senior White House correspondent , senior national correspondent , Good Morning America Weekend co-anchors and , correspondent , national correspondent , correspondent and multi-platform reporter will report from across the country on the ground in battleground states and at candidates’ campaign headquarters on the latest developments. ABC News Live will provide streaming coverage beginning with ABC News Live Prime at 7 p.m. ET with Linsey Davis . Full special coverage continues at 8:00 p.m. ET.

. Full special coverage continues at 8:00 p.m. ET. ABC News will have comprehensive coverage on ABCNews.com including live updates, notable or unexpected results, key takeaways and post-primary analysis about the state of the race.

including live updates, notable or unexpected results, key takeaways and post-primary analysis about the state of the race. FiveThirtyEight will have extensive coverage including a FiveThirtyEight Slack Chat on potential Super Tuesday surprises, a new interactive that will let users create their own scenarios to see how the race changes depending on which candidate wins which Super Tuesday state, as well as, a detailed look at key districts in some of the Super Tuesday states and what that could mean for different candidates, and a live blog.

GMA Digital will have coverage across all social platforms, and social newscast On Location will have a recap of the results on Wednesday, exclusively for Facebook Watch.

ABC News Radio will have live coverage anchored by correspondents Aaron Katersky and Karen Travers . Coverage will feature reporting by Radio correspondents Alex Stone in California, Jim Ryan in Texas, Ryan Burrow in Colorado, Mark Remillard in North Carolina and Andy Field in Washington; and multi-platform reporter Ines de La Cuetara in Virginia; and analysis from Radio correspondent Brian Clark at the ABC News Decision Desk.

and . Coverage will feature reporting by Radio correspondents in California, in Texas, in Colorado, in North Carolina and Andy Field in Washington; and multi-platform reporter in Virginia; and analysis from Radio correspondent at the ABC News Decision Desk. ABC News Radio will also provide one-minute Status Reports at least twice an hour throughout the evening. A special edition of ABC News’ daily news podcast Start Here, hosted by Brad Mielke , will post on Wednesday morning. It will feature analysis of the results and interviews from ABC News reporters across the electoral map

, will post on Wednesday morning. It will feature analysis of the results and interviews from ABC News reporters across the electoral map ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will provide full coverage with multi-platform reporters Serena Marshall , Alex Presha and de La Cuetara, reporting from key Super Tuesday states.

, and de La Cuetara, reporting from key Super Tuesday states. ABC News political director Rick Klein will also be providing analysis for ABC affiliates. NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.

CBS News:

CBS News will provide extensive coverage of the Super Tuesday contests tomorrow across all broadcasts and platforms, including 3 hours of reporting and up-to-the-minute analysis in prime time on CBS.

CBSN, CBS News’ 24/7 streaming news service, will provide live comprehensive coverage all day, including the latest results as voters cast their ballots.

CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell will lead prime time coverage from Washington, D.C., tomorrow from 8-11 p.m. ET.

will lead prime time coverage from Washington, D.C., tomorrow from 8-11 p.m. ET. CBS News will also deliver special election updates for the West Coast from 8-9 p.m. PST. In addition, any key projections will be handled as CBS News Special Reports during regular programming after 11:00 PM, ET.

O’Donnell will be joined in the studio by Face the Nation moderator and senior foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan ; chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett ; political correspondent Ed O’Keefe ; senior political analyst John Dickerson ; and CBS News contributor Maria Elena Salinas .

; chief Washington correspondent ; political correspondent ; senior political analyst ; and CBS News contributor . Elections and Surveys Director Anthony Salvanto will offer real-time analysis and results from the CBS News Decision Desk in New York.

will offer real-time analysis and results from the CBS News Decision Desk in New York. CBS News political contributors Robby Mook , Reince Priebus , Jamal Simmons and Terry Sullivan and will also join the coverage.

, , and and will also join the coverage. Real-time data meets CBS News’ election reporting on Super Tuesday as coverage and analysis originate from its new studio in Washington. The technology will help guide viewers through exit poll results and voter maps, underscoring the studio’s new data visualization capabilities.

CBS News journalists are deployed across the country with on-the-ground reporting from Jamie Yuccas in California with the Joe Biden campaign; Nikole Killion in Florida with the Mike Bloomberg campaign; Jericka Duncan in Minnesota with the Amy Klobuchar campaign; Nancy Cordes in Vermont with the Bernie Sanders campaign; and Manuel Bojorquez in Michigan with the Elizabeth Warren campaign.

in California with the campaign; in Florida with the campaign; in Minnesota with the campaign; in Vermont with the campaign; and in Michigan with the campaign. Additionally, CBS News will feature reporting from key states with Dean Reynolds in Michigan and Omar Villafranca in Texas.

in Michigan and in Texas. CBS This Morning co-hosts Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil, and Anthony Mason will interview newsmakers tomorrow, including CBS News political contributor Jamal Simmons and former senior advisor to President Obama Valerie Jarrett , Additionally, a team of CBS News correspondents will help provide the latest headlines surrounding Super Tuesday.

and will interview newsmakers tomorrow, including CBS News political contributor and former senior advisor to President Obama , Additionally, a team of CBS News correspondents will help provide the latest headlines surrounding Super Tuesday. The CBS Evening News will provide full coverage of the Super Tuesday contests and will feature original reporting from CBS News correspondents across the country.

CBSN will deliver comprehensive coverage on Super Tuesday, including a special edition of the daily politics show Red & Blue at 5 p.m. ET anchored by Elaine Quijano in New York, with CBSN contributors Joel Payne , Leslie Sanchez and Molly Hooper , CBSN reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns as well as additional reporters and guests.

in New York, with CBSN contributors , and , CBSN reporter as well as additional reporters and guests. On CBS News Radio, Bill Rehkopf , Leonard Steinhorn , Steven Portnoy , Steve Dorsey , Steve Futterman , Jim Krasula , Peter King and Wendy Gillette will provide coverage from key states.

, , , , , , and will provide coverage from key states. CBS News Radio will also provide stations with short-form special reports throughout the night and will stream its coverage online, on mobile apps and on smart speakers.

CBS Newspath, CBS News’ newsgathering organization providing news and information to 200+ affiliates nationwide and to broadcasters around the world, will feature extensive coverage and digital content on Super Tuesday. Danya Bacchus will report from North Hollywood, Calif., and Skyler Henry and Natalie Brand will report from Alexandria, Va.

Fox News:

Live programming will originate from the network’s New York headquarters

Chief political anchor and anchor of Special Report Bret Baier and The Story’s Martha MacCallum will host a town hall with Mike Bloomberg Monday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. ET.

and The Story’s will host a town hall with Monday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. ET. On the day of the primaries, Baier and MacCallum will lead marathon live coverage surrounding the election results from 6 p.m.-12 a.m. ET during Democracy 2020: Super Tuesday.

The co-anchors will also be joined by a rotating team of commentators and hosts including Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace , The Five co-hosts Dana Perino and Juan Williams, as well as senior political analyst Brit Hume to break down the latest developments on election day.

, The Five co-hosts and as well as senior political analyst to break down the latest developments on election day. Anchors Bill Hemmer of Bill Hemmer Reports and Fox News @ Night’s Shannon Bream will deliver viewers continuous election insight with Fox News Voter Analysis.

of Bill Hemmer Reports and Fox News @ Night’s will deliver viewers continuous election insight with Fox News Voter Analysis. Throughout the evening, programming will feature special guest appearances from Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt , Fox Business anchor and global markets editor Maria Bartiromo , as well as Fox News contributors Donna Brazile , Karl Rove , Kristen Soltis Anderson , Ari Fleischer , Katie Pavlich , Jessica Tarlov , Byron York and Mollie Hemingway , each analyzing the impact of the critical primary races for the presidential candidates.

, Fox Business anchor and global markets editor , as well as Fox News contributors , , , , , , and , each analyzing the impact of the critical primary races for the presidential candidates. FNC correspondents Griff Jenkins , Peter Doocy and Jacqui Heinrich will provide viewers with live reports throughout the key states and updates across major campaign destinations as results come in. Also reporting across the country will be: Jonathan Serrie in Alabama, Leland Vittert in Arkansas, Jonathan Hunt in California, Alicia Acuna in Colorado, Molly Line in Massachusetts, Matt Finn in Minnesota, and Ellison Barber in North Carolina. Chief congressional correspondent Mike Emanuel and Casey Stegall will be reporting in Texas, while correspondents Mark Meredith and Kristin Fisher will be based in Virginia.

, and will provide viewers with live reports throughout the key states and updates across major campaign destinations as results come in. Also reporting across the country will be: in Alabama, in Arkansas, in California, in Colorado, in Massachusetts, in Minnesota, and in North Carolina. Chief congressional correspondent and will be reporting in Texas, while correspondents and will be based in Virginia. Following Baier and MacCallum, FNC will present a special two-hour live edition of Fox News @ Night anchored by Shannon Bream from 12-2 a.m. ET to recap the final results, immediately followed by extended early morning coverage during Fox & Friends First from 2-6 a.m. ET, hosted by Heather Childers (2-4 a.m.) and Jillian Mele & Rob Schmitt (4-6 a.m.) respectively.

(2-4 a.m.) and & (4-6 a.m.) respectively. Additionally, FNC anchor Trace Gallagher will offer Fox stations nationwide live updates from 8 p.m.-12 a.m. ET from FNC headquarters in New York.

will offer Fox stations nationwide live updates from 8 p.m.-12 a.m. ET from FNC headquarters in New York. Fox News Radio will offer live national network coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET anchored by FNR’s national correspondent Jared Halpern , with insights provided by FNR’s political analyst Josh Kraushaar and FNR reporters around the country.

, with insights provided by FNR’s political analyst and FNR reporters around the country. FNR will also offer hourly Democracy 2020 updates on Amazon’s smart speaker.

Fox News News Podcasts will present special editions of their daily morning podcast the Fox News Rundown as well as new episodes of chief political and anchor of Special Report Bret Baier’s The Campaign and the I’ll Tell You What podcast hosted by The Daily Briefing’s Dana Perino and FNC politics editor Chris Stirewalt .

and FNC politics editor . The nationally syndicated Brian Kilmeade Show (9 a.m.-12 p.m. ET), Fox Across America (12-3 p.m. ET) and Guy Benson Show (3-6 p.m. ET) will be providing live reaction and analysis the next day, while Fox News Headlines 24/7 will provide live updates every 15 minutes during coverage.

FBN:

Fox Business Network’s senior vp and managing editor of business news Neil Cavuto will anchor live coverage of Super Tuesday on Tuesday, March 3.

will anchor live coverage of Super Tuesday on Tuesday, March 3. Beginning at 8 p.m., Cavuto will helm a special prime time edition of Cavuto: Coast to Coast featuring live reports and expert analysis of the 14 primary state results.

Throughout the evening, Cavuto will be joined in New York by a rotating panel, including Mornings with Maria anchor Maria Bartiromo , Lou Dobbs Tonight host Lou Dobbs , Trish Regan Prime time host Trish Regan, WSJ at Large host Gerry Baker , and Kennedy host Lisa Kennedy Montgomery , among others.

, Lou Dobbs Tonight host , Trish Regan Prime time host WSJ at Large host , and Kennedy host , among others. Additionally, Cavuto speak with various business and political leaders including 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg’s national spokesperson Erin McPike and former New York Stock Exchange Chairman and CEO Dick Grasso, among others.

MSNBC

With more than a third of all delegates for the Democratic National Convention up for grabs, MSNBC will have anchors, correspondents and reporters dispatched across the country for live, on-the-ground coverage and real-time analysis throughout the day as voters head to the polls in 14 states.

MSNBC host Katy Tur will anchor live from California and MSNBC correspondent Chris Jansing will anchor live from Texas.

will anchor live from California and MSNBC correspondent will anchor live from Texas. Starting at 6 p.m. ET, Rachel Maddow , host of The Rachel Maddow Show, Brian Williams , host of The 11th Hour, and Nicolle Wallace , host of Deadline: White House, will anchor MSNBC’s special Super Tuesday coverage live from NBC News Headquarters in New York. They will be joined by Chris Hayes , host of All In, Chris Matthews , host of Hardball, Lawrence O’Donnell , host of The Last Word, and Joy Reid , host of AM Joy.

, host of The Rachel Maddow Show, , host of The 11th Hour, and , host of Deadline: White House, will anchor MSNBC’s special Super Tuesday coverage live from NBC News Headquarters in New York. They will be joined by , host of All In, , host of Hardball, , host of The Last Word, and , host of AM Joy. NBC News and MSNBC National political correspondent Steve Kornacki will be at the Big Board for up-to-the-minute results and analysis throughout the night.

NBC News:

NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt and Today co-anchor and NBC News chief legal correspondent Savannah Guthrie , joined by Meet the Press moderator and NBC News political director Chuck Todd and NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent and senior Washington correspondent Andrea Mitchell , will lead network coverage live from NBC News Headquarters in New York starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

and co-anchor and NBC News chief legal correspondent , joined by Meet the Press moderator and NBC News political director and NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent and senior Washington correspondent , will lead network coverage live from NBC News Headquarters in New York starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Plus, NBC News and MSNBC correspondents, reporters and Road Warriors will be joining the coverage across both networks and reporting throughout the country at voting locations and campaign headquarters, including Hallie Jackson, Kristen Welker, Kasie Hunt, Tom Brokaw, Kate Snow, Cynthia McFadden, Geoff Bennett, Garrett Haake, Vaughn Hillyard, Mike Memoli, Josh Lederman, Ali Vitali, Shaquille Brewster, Morgan Radford, Blaine Alexander, Gabe Gutierrez, Miguel Almaguer, Cal Perry, Leigh Ann Caldwell, Gadi Schwartz and Trymaine Lee .

and . For NBC News Digital – Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd will anchor special coverage of Super Tuesday streaming on NBC News Now at 7 p.m. ET

at 7 p.m. ET NBC News’ special coverage of Super Tuesday will also stream live on NBC News NOW starting at 8 p.m. ET, which is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and http://NBCNews.com.

NBC News Digital political reporters will be on the ground in Super Tuesday states, including California and Texas, to bring the latest reporting and analysis to NBCNews.com and the NBC News app.

The NBC News Digital politics team will live blog the contest throughout the day and night on March 3, with contributions from NBC News reporters across all platforms. Expect minute-by-minute updates, results and must-watch video and more at NBCNews.com/Decision2020.

NBCNews.com will be a complete resource for all the latest news, exit polls and live updated race results thanks to the NBC News Decision Desk, which will declare winners and allocate delegates based on the data. Find all primary election results and upcoming races at NBCNews.com/ElectionResults2020.

The Decision 2020 elections experience will appear across NBCNews.com, the NBC News mobile app, NBCNews.com/Decision2020, MSNBC.com and Telemundo.com.

NBC News is also tracking the number of delegates each candidate wins in the 2020 Democratic and Republican presidential races. Get the latest at NBCNews.com/DelegateTracker.

NBC News will continue to promote Road to 270, an interactive web tool where users can design and map their own road to the presidency. Users can also see the latest scenarios from Chuck Todd and Steve Kornacki. https://nbcnews.com/roadto270

PBS:

PBS NewsHour will provide special coverage of the Super Tuesday Primary results from 11 – 11:30 pm. EST.

Anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff will lead the live coverage with correspondents Amna Nawaz in California, Yamiche Alcindor in North Carolina, Lisa Desjardins in Virginia, and reporter Dan Bush reporting from Texas. Woodruff will be joined in studio by political analysts Mark Shields and David Brooks .

will lead the live coverage with correspondents in California, in North Carolina, in Virginia, and reporter reporting from Texas. Woodruff will be joined in studio by political analysts and . Guests include WGBH reporter Adam Reilly in Massachusetts and Twin Cities PBS Almanac anchor Mary Lahammer in Minnesota.

in Massachusetts and Twin Cities PBS Almanac anchor in Minnesota. NewsHour’s regular 6 p.m. broadcast, featuring Inside Elections senior editor Stu Rothenberg, will be updated in the 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. hours prior to the start of the evening’s special.

will be updated in the 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. hours prior to the start of the evening’s special. Coverage extends online, and will include live streaming of the 11pm special on NewsHour’s digital and social platforms.

Telemundo:

Noticias Telemundo announced details of its special multiplatform news coverage for Super Tuesday on March 3.

As part of its coverage, the network will present SuperMartes, a live, one-hour news special featuring primary results, analysis and reports at 10 p.m. ET/ 9 p.m. CT.

Noticias Telemundo’s coverage of Super Tuesday will extend across all linear and non-linear platforms as part of Telemundo’s Decisión 2020 electoral coverage strategy, the broadest effort of its kind in the network’s history.

In addition, Telemundo stations will double-down with live news coverage about Latino voter turnout in their communities during their evening and late newscasts, following the national news special.

The SuperMartes special will livestream simultaneously on NoticiasTelemundo.com, the Noticias Telemundo mobile app, and Noticias Telemundo’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Hosted by Noticias Telemundo anchors José Díaz-Balart and Julio Vaqueiro with Noticias Telemundo Senior Correspondent Vanessa Hauc , the news special will also feature reports and analysis from Telemundo’s team of correspondents across the country.

and with Noticias Telemundo Senior Correspondent , the news special will also feature reports and analysis from Telemundo’s team of correspondents across the country. An expanded team of Telemundo analysts and collaborators will be reporting throughout the day from the states with larger Latino populations.

Updates on the presidential primaries will be available during the Noticias Telemundo national newscasts at 12:30 p.m. ET and 6:30 p.m. ET.

Latest news, commentary, analysis and reports will be available throughout the day across all Noticias Telemundo social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Telemundo’s local stations will deliver in-depth political coverage and commentary about their state’s primary elections and results during their evening/late newscasts. Local audiences can visit their station’s local websites and apps to watch directly from their mobile phones or desktops.

The news special will feature the latest touchscreen technology – including augmented reality graphics – to facilitate the breakdown of primary results county by county, in the states most populated by Latinos, as well as the display of live updates on the delegate count.

Univision:

Univision News announces its special coverage of ‘Super Tuesday’ on March 3, 2020 starting at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT/7 p.m. PT on Univision Network, with live streaming on UnivisionNoticias.com, Univision App, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Univision’s streaming platform. Additionally, Univision News will provide comprehensive coverage on all of its digital platforms.

Univision News will have extensive coverage throughout the day starting with Univision’s morning show Despierta América, Edición Digital and UNews, with reporters in voting locations and phone banks from California and Texas.

Univision’s flagship newscast Noticiero Univision at 6:30 p.m. and Noticiero Univision Edición Nocturna at 11:30 p.m. will continue to bring the latest on candidates and voters’ turnout from voting locations in California and Texas.

Univision News’s team of anchors will be on hand in full force during the Super Tuesday’special broadcast at 10 p.m. ET.

Jorge Ramos and Ilia Calderón will lead the special programming from the Univision News headquarters in Miami. They will be joined by a panel of distinguished guests.

and will lead the special programming from the Univision News headquarters in Miami. They will be joined by a panel of distinguished guests. Enrique Acevedo will be doing in-studio analysis using Univision News’ touchscreen, and presenting a deep dive into the 14 state primaries.

will be doing in-studio analysis using Univision News’ touchscreen, and presenting a deep dive into the 14 state primaries. Patricia Janiot will be reporting on the track of the grand prize of delegates allocation to the candidates.

will be reporting on the track of the grand prize of delegates allocation to the candidates. Arantxa Loizaga will provide live electoral bulletins throughout the day.

Verizon Media (Yahoo Finance/News):

In addition to Yahoo Finance’s regular 8-hours of live programming tomorrow, March 3rd, Yahoo Finance will air a one-hour special from 5-6pm ET hosted by Yahoo Finance editor in chief Andy Serwer , Yahoo News editor in chief Dan Klaidman and HuffPost editor in chief Lydia Polgreen .

, Yahoo News editor in chief and HuffPost editor in chief . Throughout the day Yahoo Finance will have coverage live from reporters on the ground in various states, including Melody Hahm in California, Kristin Myers in Texas, and Jessica Smith live from Virginia. From healthcare and immigation in Texas, to homelesness in California, Yahoo Finance will cover the biggest issues candidates are facing in each state.

in California, in Texas, and live from Virginia. From healthcare and immigation in Texas, to homelesness in California, Yahoo Finance will cover the biggest issues candidates are facing in each state. Yahoo News will run a live blog throughout the day and will house a liveplayer for candidate speeches and more. Yahoo News will also have reporters on the ground in various states covering campaign events in real time.

Yahoo Finance show guests tomorrow include former U.S. Secretary for Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro , former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe , California Secretary of State Alex Padilla , Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and Rock the Vote’s Teja Foster among others.

, former Virginia Governor , California Secretary of State , Former Los Angeles Mayor and Rock the Vote’s among others. Yahoo Finance’s special Super Tuesday programming will be available on finance.yahoo.com, the Yahoo Finance app, Android TV, Apple TV, Fire TV, Samsung TV+, Roku and on linear broadcast via Fios.

