Tunnel to Towers Foundation Honors Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott

Tunnel to Towers Foundation held its fourth annual Footsteps to the Future Gala on Friday, where the organization honored Fox News Media chief executive Suzanne Scott with its Let Us Do Good Award.

The foundation cited Scott “for her extraordinary dedication and positive impact in the lives of our veterans and first responders.”

A number of Fox News personalities and executives were on hand to support Scott, with network contributor and veteran Johnny Jones serving as the event’s emcee.

Steve Doocy, Dana Perino, Jeanine Pirro, Maria Bartiromo, Janice Dean and Dean’s husband FDNY Battalion Chief Sean Newman were present. Lawrence Jones, Dr. Nicole Saphier, Dr. Marc Siegel, Fox News coo and cfo Joe Dorrego, FNC human resources chief Kevin Lord, Fox News Digital evp & editor in chief Porter Berry, Fox Corp ad sales chief Marianne Gambelli, Fox News ad sales evp Jeff Collins and svp Dom Rossi were also on hand, as were tech ops and Engineering evp Warren Vandeveer and Fox News morning Programming vp Gavin Hadden.

Here’s the Fox & Friends Weekend segment about the event, with an appearance by the foundation’s chief executive Frank Siller: