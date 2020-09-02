Ratings

Tuesday, Sept. 1 Scoreboard: Led By Tucker Carlson, Fox News Wins All Relevant Time Slots

*Note: Effective Monday, Aug. 31, Nielsen is including measurement outside of a panelist’s home in official program ratings.  This additional viewing is called Out of Home (“OOH”).  OOH includes viewing done in other people’s homes, bars, hotels, gyms, airports and other public places where a TV set is audible. 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 432 | CNN: 247 | MSNBC: 255
Prime: FNC: 860 | CNN: 325 | MSNBC: 456

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
345		 Lead:
249		 Wallace:
250
5PM Five:
595		 SitRm:
270		 Wallace:
6PM Baier: 
531		 SitRm:
278		 Melber:
263
7PM MacCallum:
478		 Outfrnt:
260		 Reid:
298
8PM Carlson:
934		 AC360:
306		 Hayes:
330
9PM Hannity:
892		 Cuomo:
354		 Maddow:
625
10PM Angle:
754		 Lemon:
315		 O’Donnell:
411
11PM @Night:
405		 Lemon:
315		 Williams:
334

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 2.426 | CNN: 1.075 | MSNBC: 1.657
Prime: FNC: 4.522 | CNN: 1.397 | MSNBC: 2.898

FNC CNN MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
2.053		 Lead:
1.318		 Wallace:
1.968
5PM Five:
3.860		 SitRm:
1.344		 Wallace:
—-
6PM Baier: 
3.193		 SitRm:
1.177		 Melber:
1.626
7PM MacCallum:
2.649		 Outfrnt:
1.158		 Reid:
1.730
8PM Carlson:
4.907		 AC360:
1.296		 Hayes:
2.019
9PM Hannity:
4.837		 Cuomo:
1.547		 Maddow:
3.864
10PM Angle:
3.821		 Lemon:
1.350		 O’Donnell:
2.810
11PM @Night:
2.035		 Lemon:
1.094		 Williams:
1.920

 

