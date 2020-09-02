Tuesday, Sept. 1 Scoreboard: Led By Tucker Carlson, Fox News Wins All Relevant Time Slots

*Note: Effective Monday, Aug. 31, Nielsen is including measurement outside of a panelist’s home in official program ratings. This additional viewing is called Out of Home (“OOH”). OOH includes viewing done in other people’s homes, bars, hotels, gyms, airports and other public places where a TV set is audible.
25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 432 | CNN: 247 | MSNBC: 255
Prime: FNC: 860 | CNN: 325 | MSNBC: 456
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
345
|Lead:
249
|Wallace:
250
|5PM
|Five:
595
|SitRm:
270
|Wallace:
—
|6PM
|Baier:
531
|SitRm:
278
|Melber:
263
|7PM
|MacCallum:
478
|Outfrnt:
260
|Reid:
298
|8PM
|Carlson:
934
|AC360:
306
|Hayes:
330
|9PM
|Hannity:
892
|Cuomo:
354
|Maddow:
625
|10PM
|Angle:
754
|Lemon:
315
|O’Donnell:
411
|11PM
|@Night:
405
|Lemon:
315
|Williams:
334
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 2.426 | CNN: 1.075 | MSNBC: 1.657
Prime: FNC: 4.522 | CNN: 1.397 | MSNBC: 2.898
|FNC
|CNN
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
2.053
|Lead:
1.318
|Wallace:
1.968
|5PM
|Five:
3.860
|SitRm:
1.344
|Wallace:
—-
|6PM
|Baier:
3.193
|SitRm:
1.177
|Melber:
1.626
|7PM
|MacCallum:
2.649
|Outfrnt:
1.158
|Reid:
1.730
|8PM
|Carlson:
4.907
|AC360:
1.296
|Hayes:
2.019
|9PM
|Hannity:
4.837
|Cuomo:
1.547
|Maddow:
3.864
|10PM
|Angle:
3.821
|Lemon:
1.350
|O’Donnell:
2.810
|11PM
|@Night:
2.035
|Lemon:
1.094
|Williams:
1.920