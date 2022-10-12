Ratings

Tuesday, Oct. 11 Scoreboard: 9 PM Debut of CNN Tonight with Jake Tapper Beats MSNBC in A25-54 Demo, Falls Short in Total Viewers

By A.J. Katz 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 251 | CNN: 112 | MSNBC: 100
Prime: FNC: 365 | CNN: 188 | MSNBC: 144

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
188		 TheLead:
92		 Wallace:
101
5PM Five:
368		 Blitzer:
117		 Wallace:
6PM Baier:
279		 Blitzer:
111		 Melber:
134
7PM Watters:
335		 Burnett:
184		 Reid:
142
8PM Carlson:
492		 Cooper:
201		 All In:
151
9PM Hannity:
323		 Tonight:
211		 Wagner:
144
10PM Ingraham:
280		 Tonight:
152		 O’Donnell:
138
11PM Gutfeld:
374		 Tonight:
97		 Ruhle:
117

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.825 | CNN: 565 | MSNBC: 960
Prime: FNC: 2.572 | CNN: 774 | MSNBC: 1.509

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
1.255		 TheLead:
611		 Wallace:
1.249
5PM Five:
3.221		 Blitzer:
617		 Wallace:
—-
6PM Baier:
2.233		 Blitzer:
607		 Melber:
1.397
7PM Watters:
2.700		 Burnett:
763		 Reid:
1.287
8PM Carlson:
3.417		 Cooper:
850		 All In:
1.371
9PM Hannity:
2.629		 Tonight:
854		 Wagner:
1.586
10PM Ingraham:
2.118		 Tonight:
618		 O’Donnell:
1.569
11PM Gutfeld:
2.150		 Tonight:
430		 Ruhle:
1.015

 

