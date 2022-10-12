Tuesday, Oct. 11 Scoreboard: 9 PM Debut of CNN Tonight with Jake Tapper Beats MSNBC in A25-54 Demo, Falls Short in Total Viewers

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.
25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 251 | CNN: 112 | MSNBC: 100
Prime: FNC: 365 | CNN: 188 | MSNBC: 144
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
188
|TheLead:
92
|Wallace:
101
|5PM
|Five:
368
|Blitzer:
117
|Wallace:
—
|6PM
|Baier:
279
|Blitzer:
111
|Melber:
134
|7PM
|Watters:
335
|Burnett:
184
|Reid:
142
|8PM
|Carlson:
492
|Cooper:
201
|All In:
151
|9PM
|Hannity:
323
|Tonight:
211
|Wagner:
144
|10PM
|Ingraham:
280
|Tonight:
152
|O’Donnell:
138
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
374
|Tonight:
97
|Ruhle:
117
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.825 | CNN: 565 | MSNBC: 960
Prime: FNC: 2.572 | CNN: 774 | MSNBC: 1.509
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
1.255
|TheLead:
611
|Wallace:
1.249
|5PM
|Five:
3.221
|Blitzer:
617
|Wallace:
—-
|6PM
|Baier:
2.233
|Blitzer:
607
|Melber:
1.397
|7PM
|Watters:
2.700
|Burnett:
763
|Reid:
1.287
|8PM
|Carlson:
3.417
|Cooper:
850
|All In:
1.371
|9PM
|Hannity:
2.629
|Tonight:
854
|Wagner:
1.586
|10PM
|Ingraham:
2.118
|Tonight:
618
|O’Donnell:
1.569
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
2.150
|Tonight:
430
|Ruhle:
1.015