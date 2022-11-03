Tuesday, Nov. 1 Scoreboard: Fox News Draws Large A25-54 Audience Week Before Elections

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.
25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 279 | CNN: 95 | MSNBC: 104
Prime: FNC: 442 | CNN: 115 | MSNBC: 130
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
182
|TheLead:
110
|Wallace:
127
|5PM
|Five:
378
|Blitzer:
101
|Wallace:
—
|6PM
|Baier:
332
|Blitzer:
131
|Melber:
141
|7PM
|Watters:
421
|Burnett:
120
|Reid:
183
|8PM
|Carlson:
578
|Cooper:
144
|Hayes:
159
|9PM
|Hannity:
395
|Tnt Tapper:
114
|Wagner:
117
|10PM
|Ingraham:
352
|Tonight:
87
|O’Donnell:
116
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
396
|Tonight:
60
|Ruhle:
89
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 2.056 | CNN: 505 | MSNBC: 907
Prime: FNC: 3.015 | CNN: 513 | MSNBC: 1.290
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
1.548
|TheLead:
588
|Wallace:
1.325
|5PM
|Five:
3.639
|Blitzer:
586
|Wallace:
—-
|6PM
|Baier:
2.870
|Blitzer:
627
|Melber:
1.372
|7PM
|Watters:
3.418
|Burnett:
613
|Reid:
1.281
|8PM
|Carlson:
3.571
|Cooper:
637
|Hayes:
1.299
|9PM
|Hannity:
3.002
|Tnt Tapper:
504
|Wagner:
1.259
|10PM
|Ingraham:
2.471
|Tonight:
397
|O’Donnell:
1.313
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
2.398
|Tonight:
336
|Ruhle:
887