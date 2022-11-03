Ratings

Tuesday, Nov. 1 Scoreboard: Fox News Draws Large A25-54 Audience Week Before Elections

By A.J. Katz 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 279 | CNN: 95 | MSNBC: 104
Prime: FNC: 442 | CNN: 115 | MSNBC: 130

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
182		 TheLead:
110		 Wallace:
127
5PM Five:
378		 Blitzer:
101		 Wallace:
6PM Baier:
332		 Blitzer:
131		 Melber:
141
7PM Watters:
421		 Burnett:
120		 Reid:
183
8PM Carlson:
578		 Cooper:
144		 Hayes:
159
9PM Hannity:
395		 Tnt Tapper:
114		 Wagner:
117
10PM Ingraham:
352		 Tonight:
87		 O’Donnell:
116
11PM Gutfeld:
396		 Tonight:
60		 Ruhle:
89

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 2.056 | CNN: 505 | MSNBC: 907
Prime: FNC: 3.015 | CNN: 513 | MSNBC: 1.290

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
1.548		 TheLead:
588		 Wallace:
1.325
5PM Five:
3.639		 Blitzer:
586		 Wallace:
—-
6PM Baier:
2.870		 Blitzer:
627		 Melber:
1.372
7PM Watters:
3.418		 Burnett:
613		 Reid:
1.281
8PM Carlson:
3.571		 Cooper:
637		 Hayes:
1.299
9PM Hannity:
3.002		 Tnt Tapper:
504		 Wagner:
1.259
10PM Ingraham:
2.471		 Tonight:
397		 O’Donnell:
1.313
11PM Gutfeld:
2.398		 Tonight:
336		 Ruhle:
887

 

