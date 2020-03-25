Tuesday, March 24 Scoreboard: Fox News Had 2 Prime-Time Shows Eclipse 1 Million Adults 25-54

The Fox News virtual town hall with President Trump and members of the White House coronavirus task force was the most-watched town hall in cable news history. Co-moderated by Bill Hemmer and Harris Faulkner, the event averaged 4,409,000 Total Viewers and 1,008,000 in the 25-54 demo from 12-2 p.m. ET.
25-54 demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 728 | CNN: 600 | MSNBC: 357
Prime: FNC: 979 | CNN: 810 | MSNBC: 577
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
760
|Tapper:
754
|Wallace:
351
|5PM
|Five:
1.001
|Blitzer:
798
|MTP/PrsCnf:
360/438
|6PM
|Baier:
1.082
|cont.:
—
|PrsCnf/Melber:
—/412
|7PM
|MacCallum:
820
|Burnett:
791
|News:
394
|8PM
|Carlson:
1.031
|Cooper:
843
|Hayes:
479
|9PM
|Hannity:
1.004
|Cuomo:
808
|Madd0w:
732
|10PM
|Ingraham:
903
|Lemon:
776
|O’Donnell:
521
|11PM
|Bream:
559
|Lemon:
510
|Williams:
426
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 3.317 | CNN: 1.876 | MSNBC: 2.005
Prime: FNC: 4.644 | CNN: 2.324 | MSNBC: 3.016
|FNC
|CNN
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
3.382
|Tapper:
2.480
|Wallace:
2.529
|5PM
|Five:
4.982
|Blitzer:
2.769
|MTP/PrsCnf:
2.384/2.463
|6PM
|Baier:
5.091
|cont.:
—-
|PrsCnf/Mlbr:
—-/2.216
|7PM
|MacCallum:
3.725
|Burnett:
2.316
|News:
2.282
|8PM
|Carlson:
4.774
|Cooper:
2.456
|Hayes:
2.452
|9PM
|Hannity:
4.942
|Cuomo:
2.452
|Maddow:
3.800
|10PM
|Ingraham:
4.213
|Lemon:
2.060
|O’Donnell:
2.796
|11PM
|Bream:
2.344
|Lemon:
1.427
|Williams:
2.160