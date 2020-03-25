Ratings

Tuesday, March 24 Scoreboard: Fox News Had 2 Prime-Time Shows Eclipse 1 Million Adults 25-54

By A.J. Katz

The Fox News virtual town hall with President Trump and members of the White House coronavirus task force was the most-watched town hall in cable news history. Co-moderated by Bill Hemmer and Harris Faulkner, the event averaged 4,409,000 Total Viewers and 1,008,000 in the 25-54 demo from 12-2 p.m. ET.

 

25-54 demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 728 | CNN: 600 | MSNBC: 357
Prime: FNC: 979 | CNN: 810 | MSNBC: 577

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
760		 Tapper:
754		 Wallace:
351
5PM Five:
1.001		 Blitzer:
798		 MTP/PrsCnf:
360/438
6PM Baier:
1.082		 cont.:
 PrsCnf/Melber:
—/412
7PM MacCallum:
820		 Burnett:
791		 News:
394
8PM Carlson:
1.031		 Cooper:
843		 Hayes:
479
9PM Hannity:
1.004		 Cuomo:
808		 Madd0w:
732
10PM Ingraham:
903		 Lemon:
776		 O’Donnell:
521
11PM Bream:
559		 Lemon:
510		 Williams:
426

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 3.317 | CNN: 1.876 | MSNBC: 2.005
Prime: FNC: 4.644 | CNN: 2.324 | MSNBC: 3.016

FNC CNN MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
3.382		 Tapper:
2.480		 Wallace:
2.529
5PM Five:
4.982		 Blitzer:
2.769		 MTP/PrsCnf:
2.384/2.463
6PM Baier:
5.091		 cont.:
—-		 PrsCnf/Mlbr:
—-/2.216
7PM MacCallum:
3.725		 Burnett:
2.316		 News:
2.282
8PM Carlson:
4.774		 Cooper:
2.456		 Hayes:
2.452
9PM Hannity:
4.942		 Cuomo:
2.452		 Maddow:
3.800
10PM Ingraham:
4.213		 Lemon:
2.060		 O’Donnell:
2.796
11PM Bream:
2.344		 Lemon:
1.427		 Williams:
2.160

