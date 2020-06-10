Tuesday, June 9 Scoreboard: CNN Was No. 1 on Cable News for George Floyd Funeral Coverage; Fox News Remains No. 1 in Prime-Time

CNN, MSNBC and Fox News were among the networks who televised the funeral service of George Floyd.
During the coverage period of 12-4 p.m. ET, CNN averaged 1.25 million total viewers and 373,000 adults 25-54. MSNBC averaged 986,000 total viewers and 187,500 adults 25-54. Fox News averaged 638,500 total viewers and 96,000 adults 25-54.
During the coverage period of 12-4:30 p.m. ET, CNN averaged 1.26 million total viewers and 373,000 adults 25-54. MSNBC averaged 1.02 million total viewers and 191,00o adults 25-54. Fox News averaged 635,000 total viewers and 94,000 adults 25-54. (All Nielsen live+SD data)
25-54 demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 296 | CNN: 371 | MSNBC: 223
Prime: FNC: 644 | CNN: 560 | MSNBC: 366
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FlydFnrl:
97
|FlydFnrl:
394
|Wallace:
217
|5PM
|Five:
337
|Blitzer:
421
|MTPDaily:
206
|6PM
|Baier:
307
|Blitzer:
409
|TheBeat:
244
|7PM
|MacCallum:
415
|Burnett:
481
|News:
236
|8PM
|Carlson:
686
|Cooper:
544
|Hayes:
290
|9PM
|Hannity:
638
|Cuomo:
583
|Maddow:
483
|10PM
|Ingraham:
607
|Lemon:
551
|O’Donnell:
324
|11PM
|Bream:
395
|Lemon:
507
|Williams:
299
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.741 | CNN: 1.231 | MSNBC: 1.321
Prime: FNC: 3.731 | CNN: 1.810 | MSNBC: 2.197
|FNC
|CNN
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|FlydFnrl:
779
|FlydFnrl:
1.415
|Wallace:
1.378
|5PM
|Five:
2.331
|Blitzer:
1.624
|MTPDaily:
1.489
|6PM
|Baier:
2.242
|Blitzer:
1.543
|TheBeat:
1.512
|7PM
|MacCallum:
2.275
|Burnett:
1.582
|News:
1.420
|8PM
|Carlson:
3.940
|Cooper:
1.743
|Hayes:
1.751
|9PM
|Hannity:
3.728
|Cuomo:
1.997
|Maddow:
2.837
|10PM
|Ingraham:
3.522
|Lemon:
1.688
|O’Donnell:
2.004
|11PM
|Bream:
1.966
|Lemon:
1.239
|Williams:
1.755