Tuesday, June 9 Scoreboard: CNN Was No. 1 on Cable News for George Floyd Funeral Coverage; Fox News Remains No. 1 in Prime-Time

CNN, MSNBC and Fox News were among the networks who televised the funeral service of George Floyd.

During the coverage period of 12-4 p.m. ET, CNN averaged 1.25 million total viewers and 373,000 adults 25-54. MSNBC averaged 986,000 total viewers and 187,500 adults 25-54. Fox News averaged 638,500 total viewers and 96,000 adults 25-54.

During the coverage period of 12-4:30 p.m. ET, CNN averaged 1.26 million total viewers and 373,000 adults 25-54. MSNBC averaged 1.02 million total viewers and 191,00o adults 25-54. Fox News averaged 635,000 total viewers and 94,000 adults 25-54. (All Nielsen live+SD data)

25-54 demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 296 | CNN: 371 | MSNBC: 223
Prime: FNC: 644 | CNN: 560 | MSNBC: 366

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM FlydFnrl:
97		 FlydFnrl:
394		 Wallace:
217
5PM Five:
337		 Blitzer:
421		 MTPDaily:
206
6PM Baier: 
307		 Blitzer:
409		 TheBeat:
244
7PM MacCallum:
415		 Burnett:
481		 News:
236
8PM Carlson:
686		 Cooper:
544		 Hayes:
290
9PM Hannity:
638		 Cuomo:
583		 Maddow:
483
10PM Ingraham:
607		 Lemon:
551		 O’Donnell:
324
11PM Bream:
395		 Lemon:
507		 Williams:
299

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.741 | CNN: 1.231 | MSNBC: 1.321
Prime: FNC: 3.731 | CNN: 1.810 | MSNBC: 2.197

FNC CNN MSNBC:
4PM FlydFnrl:
779		 FlydFnrl:
1.415		 Wallace:
1.378
5PM Five:
2.331		 Blitzer:
1.624		 MTPDaily:
1.489
6PM Baier: 
2.242		 Blitzer:
1.543		 TheBeat:
1.512
7PM MacCallum:
2.275		 Burnett:
1.582		 News:
1.420
8PM Carlson:
3.940		 Cooper:
1.743		 Hayes:
1.751
9PM Hannity:
3.728		 Cuomo:
1.997		 Maddow:
2.837
10PM Ingraham:
3.522		 Lemon:
1.688		 O’Donnell:
2.004
11PM Bream:
1.966		 Lemon:
1.239		 Williams:
1.755

 

