Tuesday, June 9 Scoreboard: CNN Was No. 1 on Cable News for George Floyd Funeral Coverage; Fox News Remains No. 1 in Prime-Time

CNN, MSNBC and Fox News were among the networks who televised the funeral service of George Floyd.

During the coverage period of 12-4 p.m. ET, CNN averaged 1.25 million total viewers and 373,000 adults 25-54. MSNBC averaged 986,000 total viewers and 187,500 adults 25-54. Fox News averaged 638,500 total viewers and 96,000 adults 25-54.

During the coverage period of 12-4:30 p.m. ET, CNN averaged 1.26 million total viewers and 373,000 adults 25-54. MSNBC averaged 1.02 million total viewers and 191,00o adults 25-54. Fox News averaged 635,000 total viewers and 94,000 adults 25-54. (All Nielsen live+SD data)

25-54 demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 296 | CNN: 371 | MSNBC: 223

Prime: FNC: 644 | CNN: 560 | MSNBC: 366

FNC: CNN: MSNBC: 4PM FlydFnrl:

97 FlydFnrl:

394 Wallace:

217 5PM Five:

337 Blitzer:

421 MTPDaily:

206 6PM Baier:

307 Blitzer:

409 TheBeat:

244 7PM MacCallum:

415 Burnett:

481 News:

236 8PM Carlson:

686 Cooper:

544 Hayes:

290 9PM Hannity:

638 Cuomo:

583 Maddow:

483 10PM Ingraham:

607 Lemon:

551 O’Donnell:

324 11PM Bream:

395 Lemon:

507 Williams:

299

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.741 | CNN: 1.231 | MSNBC: 1.321

Prime: FNC: 3.731 | CNN: 1.810 | MSNBC: 2.197

FNC CNN MSNBC: 4PM FlydFnrl:

779 FlydFnrl:

1.415 Wallace:

1.378 5PM Five:

2.331 Blitzer:

1.624 MTPDaily:

1.489 6PM Baier:

2.242 Blitzer :

1.543 TheBeat:

1.512 7PM MacCallum:

2.275 Burnett:

1.582 News:

1.420 8PM Carlson:

3.940 Cooper:

1.743 Hayes:

1.751 9PM Hannity:

3.728 Cuomo:

1.997 Maddow:

2.837 10PM Ingraham:

3.522 Lemon:

1.688 O’Donnell:

2.004 11PM Bream:

1.966 Lemon:

1.239 Williams:

1.755

Comments