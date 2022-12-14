Tuesday, Dec. 13 Scoreboard: The Five, Tucker Carlson Lead Fox News to Another Ratings Win

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.
25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 214 | CNN: 112 | MSNBC: 112
Prime: FNC: 333 | CNN: 138 | MSNBC: 137
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
175
|Tapper:
137
|Wallace:
179
|5PM
|Five:
379
|Tapper:
131
|Wallace:
—
|6PM
|Baier:
278
|Blitzer:
141
|Melber:
168
|7PM
|Watters:
269
|Burnett:
183
|Reid:
167
|8PM
|Carlson:
452
|Cooper:
155
|Hayes:
175
|9PM
|Hannity:
288
|Cooper:
151
|Wagner:
127
|10PM
|Ingraham:
259
|Tonight:
108
|O’Donnell:
108
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
335
|Tonight:
82
|Ruhle:
113
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.745 | CNN: 531 | MSNBC: 915
Prime: FNC: 2.368 | CNN: 596 | MSNBC: 1.340
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
1.470
|Tapper:
667
|Wallace:
1.292
|5PM
|Five:
3.331
|Tapper:
638
|Wallace:
—-
|6PM
|Baier:
2.452
|Blitzer:
638
|Melber:
1.491
|7PM
|Watters:
2.776
|Burnett:
770
|Reid:
1.151
|8PM
|Carlson:
2.984
|Cooper:
705
|Hayes:
1.368
|9PM
|Hannity:
2.141
|Cooper:
624
|Wagner:
1.302
|10PM
|Ingraham:
1.979
|Tonight:
460
|O’Donnell:
1.350
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
2.077
|Tonight:
355
|Ruhle:
895