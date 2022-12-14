Ratings

Tuesday, Dec. 13 Scoreboard: The Five, Tucker Carlson Lead Fox News to Another Ratings Win

By A.J. Katz 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 214 | CNN: 112 | MSNBC: 112
Prime: FNC: 333 | CNN: 138 | MSNBC: 137

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
175		 Tapper:
137		 Wallace:
179
5PM Five:
379		 Tapper:
131		 Wallace:
6PM Baier:
278		 Blitzer:
141		 Melber:
168
7PM Watters:
269		 Burnett:
183		 Reid:
167
8PM Carlson:
452		 Cooper:
155		 Hayes:
175
9PM Hannity:
288		 Cooper:
151		 Wagner:
127
10PM Ingraham:
259		 Tonight:
108		 O’Donnell:
108
11PM Gutfeld:
335		 Tonight:
82		 Ruhle:
113

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.745 | CNN: 531 | MSNBC: 915
Prime: FNC: 2.368 | CNN: 596 | MSNBC: 1.340

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
1.470		 Tapper:
667		 Wallace:
1.292
5PM Five:
3.331		 Tapper:
638		 Wallace:
—-
6PM Baier:
2.452		 Blitzer:
638		 Melber:
1.491
7PM Watters:
2.776		 Burnett:
770		 Reid:
1.151
8PM Carlson:
2.984		 Cooper:
705		 Hayes:
1.368
9PM Hannity:
2.141		 Cooper:
624		 Wagner:
1.302
10PM Ingraham:
1.979		 Tonight:
460		 O’Donnell:
1.350
11PM Gutfeld:
2.077		 Tonight:
355		 Ruhle:
895

 

