Tucker Carlson Today Will Launch Next Week on Fox Nation

Tucker Carlson announced Wednesday on his prime time show that he will launch a new show on Fox News’ streaming service Fox Nation called Tucker Carlson Today.

The streaming program is essentially an expansion of Carlson’s prime time show on Fox News, and it will “in-depth, unfiltered conversations with the people shaping America’s future.”

A new episode of Tucker Carlson Today will be released three times a week—Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays—on the streaming service, and the series launches this coming Monday, March 29.

WATCH: