Tucker Carlson to Present Interview With Elon Musk Next Monday and Tuesday

Controversial tech executive Elon Musk is sitting down with Tucker Carlson for an interview scheduled to air during the Monday, April 17, and Tuesday, April 18 editions of Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Musk, the CEO of Twitter, Tesla, and SpaceX, will discuss with Carlson the controversy surrounding artificial intelligence and how it could change the planet forever. He will also share the inside story on Twitter, the drastic changes he is making to the social media platform, the future of Tesla, and the latest SpaceX launch.

Musk has been availing himself to the media in recent days. In a BBC News interview earlier in the week, he talked about how running Twitter has been “quite painful” and that he only went through with the takeover because it looked like the judge presiding over the case would force him to make the purchase.

As for Carlson, this would be his second notable get in as many weeks. The polarizing Fox News host interviewed former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, which was seen by 3.7 million viewers, making it the most-watched cable news show for the night.