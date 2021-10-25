Tucker Carlson Makes TV Hot List

Our parent publication Adweek came out with its annual Hot List issue today, honoring standouts in TV, publishing and digital media.

The TV Hot List honors 2021’s most talked about shows, networks and people, and the “Hottest News Host” honoree for 2021 is Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.

“He may be cable news’ most controversial personality, but he’s also the most popular one, by far,” I write for Adweek. “His Tucker Carlson Tonight is the most-watched show on all of basic cable at 8 p.m. for the year to date, and also the No. 1 cable news show in any time slot.”

I add, “Plus, this year, Carlson signed a deal to create exclusive content for the Fox Nation streaming service, including a daytime show, Tucker Carlson Today.”

Other high-profile figures honored by Adweek as part of this year’s Hot List include HBO and HBO Max chief creative officer Casey Bloys (TV Executive of the Year), Courtney A. Kemp (TV Creator of the Year), New York magazine editor in chief David Haskell (Publishing Editor of the Year), New York Times CEO Meredith Kopit Levien (Publishing Executive of the Year), TikTok COO Vanessa Pappas (Digital Executive of the Year), and beauty entrepreneur Manny MUA (Digital Creator of the Year).