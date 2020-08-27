Fox News

Tucker Carlson: ‘How Shocked Are We That 17 Year Olds With Rifles Decided They Had to Maintain Order When No One Else Would?’

By A.J. Katz Comment

One of cable news’ most popular personalities, Tucker Carlson has sparked controversy yet again. On tonight’s broadcast of Tucker Carlson Tonight, before the start of the RNC, the host brought up  Kyle Rittenhouse, an Illinois teen who allegedly murdered two protesters during racial unrest over the police murder of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisc.

Earlier today, Rittenhouse was arrested in Illinois and charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

Here’s what Carlson said about the matter:

The 17-year-old who has been charged tried to run from the mob, tripped and fell in the middle of the street. A man ran up and smashed him in the head with a skateboard. The 17-year-old fired his gun.

What does that amount to? We’re unsure, a court will decide whether what you just saw qualifies as self-defense. We don’t have more details. We do know why it all happened, though.

Kenosha has devolved into anarchy. The authorities in charge of the city abandoned it. People in charge, from the governor of Wisconsin on down refused to enforce the law. They stood back and watched Kenosha burn.

So, are we really surprised this looting and arson accelerated to murder? How shocked are we that 17-year-olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would? Everyone can see what was happening in Kenosha. It was getting crazier by the hour.”

We reached out to Fox News for comment, and the netwok pointed us to this tweet from Carlson’s account, sent at 9:35 p.m. ET, with context.

A number of journalists and TV commentators are freaked out by that final line from Carlson’s remarks.

 

But there was at least one media personality in his corner:

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement