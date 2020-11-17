Tucker Carlson Says His Fox News Show ‘Isn’t Going Anywhere’

After an erroneous rumor circulated on the social media platform Parler that Tucker Carlson might be leaving Fox News for Newsmax, the host said during Monday’s broadcast of Tucker Carlson Tonight that his show “isn’t going anywhere.”

In fact, Carlson added, the network is giving his 8 p.m. hour even more freedom going forward.

Tucker Carlson just squashed rumors that he’s leaving Fox News. Remember, as long as Lachlan and Rupert Murdoch are around, Tucker isn’t going anywhere. “This show isn’t getting anywhere…it’s getting bigger. The people who run Fox News want more of it, not less…” pic.twitter.com/WUMhIxdxsJ — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 17, 2020

This on-air statement comes in light of what has been an odd 10 days for the network. Ever since the Fox News Decision Desk called the 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden on Nov. 7, some of the network’s most passionate viewers have expressed their anger at the network, led by President Trump himself, who has urged his followers to take their viewing habits from Fox News to conservative cable newsers Newsmax and OANN.

Newsmax, in particular, seems to be benefiting from the president’s endorsement. It has broken all sorts of ratings records since the election. It’s worth noting that the network has yet to call the election in Biden’s favor 10 days after all of the major news outlets had (though its chief executive Chris Ruddy claims the network will once all of the votes are “certified”).

