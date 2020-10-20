CBS

Trump Threatens to ‘Post’ His 60 Minutes Interview With Lesley Stahl Prior to Sunday’s Broadcast

By A.J. Katz Comment

President Trump cut short his 60 Minutes interview with Lesley Stahl today, walking out after 45 minutes and refusing to do the traditional “walk and talk” portion with the 60 Minutes correspondent.

Trump apparently didn’t like where the conversation was going, and tweeted that he was considering releasing the full interview, prior to Sunday’s broadcast.

However, we hear that the White House had agreed they were taping the interview for archival purposes only. Any release of the interview would, in essence, break that agreement.

Trump also tweeted an image of Stahl without a mask which was taken immediately following the interview when she spoke to her producers, as we noted in a previous post.

Stahl had been wearing a mask as she entered the White House and leading up to the time of the interview.

Norah O’Donnell kicked off Tuesday’s broadcast of the CBS Evening News by mentioning the news that Trump had cut short the interview:

As for O’Donnell, her interview with former VP Biden will also air on Sunday’s broadcast.

