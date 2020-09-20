MSNBC

Trump Describes Ali Velshi Getting Hit by a Rubber Bullet During Live Protest Coverage as ‘A Beautiful Sight’

By A.J. Katz Comment

President Trump’s attacks on the press continued over the weekend, and this time Ali Velshi is the target.

You may recall that the MSNBC anchor was hit by a rubber bullet and tear gassed while covering the George Floyd protests in Minneapolis over Memorial Day Weekend.

Fast forward to 4:30:

President Trump took note of the situation publicly on Friday and Saturday during his rallies, and told rallygoers that he finds the sight of Velshi getting hit, “beautiful.”

During a rally in Bemidji, Minn. on Friday, he mistakenly referred to Velshi as a “CNN reporter,” and added, “Wasn’t it really a beautiful sight? It’s called law and order.”

The president brought up Velshi once again this evening, this time at a rally in North Carolina:

Velshi and his MSNBC colleague Garrett Haake weren’t the only journalists either attacked or jailed (at least briefly) over that weekend. According to the site Bellingcat, at least 50 journalists experienced attacks in the U.S., over Memorial Day Weekend ranging from a Louisville, Ky.-based local news reporter, to a team of Norwegian and Swedish journalists.

MSNBC’s PR team stepped in to defend their journalist against Trump’s barbs, as did many of Velshi’s colleagues and TV newsers from other networks:

