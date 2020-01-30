Trump Campaign Debuts 1 of Its 2 Super Bowl Ads: ‘The Best Is Yet to Come’

Never one to be upstaged, Pres. Trump released one of his two 30-second national Super Bowl ads, hours after Mike Bloomberg released his 60-second Super Bowl ad.

The first Trump ad, called Stronger, Safer, More Prosperous, features images of him winning the presidency and snippets of news reports commenting on his administration.

“America demanded change—and change is what we got,” a voiceover says in the ad. The campaign has not officially said when the spots will appear in the game, but at least one of them is expected to air in the first half.

According to Adweek’s Sara Jerde, it’s not clear what agency the campaign used to produce the advertisement.

The other 30-second ad debut during the game.

“Just as the Super Bowl crowns the greatest football team, nothing says ‘winning’ like President Donald Trump and his stellar record of accomplishment for all Americans,” Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement.

