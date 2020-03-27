Trish Regan Departs Fox Business Network

Two weeks after her show was shelved, Trish Regan is out at Fox Business.

“Fox Business has parted ways with Trish Regan – We thank her for her contributions to the network over the years and wish her continued success in her future endeavors. We will continue our reduced live prime time schedule for the foreseeable future in an effort to allocate staff resources to continuous breaking news coverage on the Coronavirus crisis,” the network said in a statement.

On the March 9 broadcast of Trish Regan Prime Time, she said that the reaction to and coverage of the coronavirus was “yet another attempt to impeach the President” and referred to the COVID-19 crisis as a “coronavirus impeachment scam.” Four days later, FBN said Regan’s show was “on hiatus until further notice.”

Trish Regan Prime Time launched in October 2018 and had been airing in Fox Business Network’s 8 p.m. hour.

“I have enjoyed my time at Fox and now intend to focus on my family during these troubled times,” Regan said in a statement of her own. “I am grateful to my incredible team at Fox Business and for the many opportunities the network has provided me. I’m looking forward to this next chapter in my career.”

Regan had been a notable part of the Fox Business team since joining in March 2015, after stints at Bloomberg, CNBC and CBS News.

Prior to her prime time program, Regan hosted The Intelligence Report with Trish Regan, weekdays in the 2 p.m. hour. That show debuted in June 2015.

She also co-moderated a Republican presidential primary debate for Fox Business in 2015, and was part of the network’s coverage of the RNC in 2016.

Regan’s departure comes one week after the network announced a number of scheduling moves, including moving its top-rated host Lou Dobbs from 7 p.m. to 5 p.m., and suspending production on its 5 a.m. show FBN:am, and Bulls & Bears, which had been airing at 5 p.m.

While the show is suspended, Bulls & Bears host David Asman has been hosting Lou Dobbs Tonight while Dobbs is in quarantine, and will occasionally host the network’s 2 p.m. show Making Money whenever its regular host Charles Payne is off.

The revised schedule puts The Evening Edit with Liz MacDonald at 6 p.m., with a repeat of Lou Dobbs Tonight at 7. Kennedy, which airs at 9 p.m. has also being shelved, meaning the network’s schedule of live business news programming will run from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. ET.

