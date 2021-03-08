Trey Gowdy Is Hosting Fox News Primetime Again This Week. Here’s Why That’s Important

Since launching on January 18 as Fox News Primetime, the network’s 7 p.m. hour has cycled through seven hosts, one per week, as it looks to make a decision on a permanent host of the program.
Fox News contributor Lawrence Jones was the seventh (and presumably final) candidate to earn a tryout as host of Fox News Primetime, fronting the program last week. Republican congressman-turned-Fox News contributor Trey Gowdy will host the 7 p.m. hour this week for the second time.
Gowdy is the first repeat host of Fox News Primetime, which, in theory, should make him a frontrunner for the permanent gig. Gowdy just so happened to average a larger total audience when he hosted the hour than any other fill-in host has so far.
Brian Kilmeade, who hosted opening week, averaged the largest adults 25-54 audience of any host so far.
We did not receive an answer from Fox News when we asked what the network will factor into the permanent 7 p.m. host decision, but it would be naïve to think ratings won’t play a role in determining who ends up getting the coveted gig.
Here are the ratings for each Fox News Primetime candidate.
|Net
|Week
|Host Name
|P2+ Imps (000)
|Adults 25-54 (000)
|#TC
|FNC
|1/18/21
|Brian Kilmeade
|1.960
|347
|5
|FNC
|1/25/21
|Maria Bartiromo
|1.877
|305
|5
|FNC
|2/1/21
|Trey Gowdy
|1.988
|307
|5
|FNC
|2/8
|Mark Steyn
|1.759
|245
|5
|FNC
|2/15
|Rachel Campos-Duffy
|1.728
|269
|5
|FNC
|2/22
|Katie Pavlich
|1.647
|252
|5
|FNC
|3/1
|Lawrence Jones
|1.713
|276
|5
Nielsen live-plus-same-day data through March 5, 2021