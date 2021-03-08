Trey Gowdy Is Hosting Fox News Primetime Again This Week. Here’s Why That’s Important

Since launching on January 18 as Fox News Primetime, the network’s 7 p.m. hour has cycled through seven hosts, one per week, as it looks to make a decision on a permanent host of the program.

Fox News contributor Lawrence Jones was the seventh (and presumably final) candidate to earn a tryout as host of Fox News Primetime, fronting the program last week. Republican congressman-turned-Fox News contributor Trey Gowdy will host the 7 p.m. hour this week for the second time.

Gowdy is the first repeat host of Fox News Primetime, which, in theory, should make him a frontrunner for the permanent gig. Gowdy just so happened to average a larger total audience when he hosted the hour than any other fill-in host has so far.

Brian Kilmeade, who hosted opening week, averaged the largest adults 25-54 audience of any host so far.

We did not receive an answer from Fox News when we asked what the network will factor into the permanent 7 p.m. host decision, but it would be naïve to think ratings won’t play a role in determining who ends up getting the coveted gig.

Here are the ratings for each Fox News Primetime candidate.

Net Week Host Name P2+ Imps (000) Adults 25-54 (000) #TC FNC 1/18/21 Brian Kilmeade 1.960 347 5 FNC 1/25/21 Maria Bartiromo 1.877 305 5 FNC 2/1/21 Trey Gowdy 1.988 307 5 FNC 2/8 Mark Steyn 1.759 245 5 FNC 2/15 Rachel Campos-Duffy 1.728 269 5 FNC 2/22 Katie Pavlich 1.647 252 5 FNC 3/1 Lawrence Jones 1.713 276 5

Nielsen live-plus-same-day data through March 5, 2021