Top CBS Stations Execs Peter Dunn and David Friend Are Out Following Allegations of Creating Hostile, Racist Work Environment

Bombshell news coming out of CBS on Wednesday: The company’s top local stations executives Peter Dunn and David Friend are leaving the company.

“We have determined that CBS Stations President Peter Dunn and SVP of News David Friend are not returning to their positions and will be leaving the Company,” CBS Entertainment president and CEO George Cheeks said in a memo obtained by our sibling blog TV Spy. “Until we have new leadership in place, Bryon Rubin will continue to run the Stations group while Kim Godwin will continue her oversight of Stations’ news operations.”

Both Dunn and Friends were put on administrative leave back in January following Meg James‘ bombshell article in the L.A. Times alleging that the two men created a hostile and racist working environment. Since then, multiple people have come forward to publicly share their stories.

An investigation into the matter was launched, and Cheeks made clear the external investigation is not over with Dunn and Friend’s departures. He also encouraged anyone with more information to come forward.

“This entire process, while sometimes painful and emotional, is an important step forward in living up to our promise of a safe, inclusive, respectful and equitable workplace for all of us,” said Cheeks.

According to LA station KCBS, Dunn’s attorney says he is disappointed in the decision and denies the allegations.

