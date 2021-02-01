Tom Llamas Says Goodbye to ABC News Viewers

ABC World News Tonight Weekend anchor and chief national affairs correspondent Tom Llamas confirmed Sunday on-air that he is in fact leaving the network.

Last Tuesday, Page Six first reported Llamas’ imminent departure, saying that he plans to join NBC News.

“I am the son of immigrants, and because of that I have never taken for granted the opportunity or the responsibility to be able to sit at this desk and bring you the truth,” Llamas remarked at the conclusion of Sunday’s newscast. “The American dream comes in many forms, and there’s a big family down in Miami, Florida that will tell you this is one of them; and that dream will continue.”

Llamas joined ABC News as a New York-based anchor and correspondent in fall 2014 after spending the previous 14 years at NBC News. He anchored the Sunday edition of World News Tonight from 2015–2017, and weekends from 2017–2021.

WATCH:

Comments