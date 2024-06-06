Tom Hanks Talks Saving Private Ryan With CNN On the 80th Anniversary of D-Day

Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg brought the sound and fury of D-Day to horrific life in the famous opening sequence of their 1998 World War II movie, Saving Private Ryan. It’s no surprise, then, that the duo were among the notable guests at the 80th anniversary ceremony held Thursday in Normandy, France—not far from the beaches where Allied troops landed on June 6, 1944.

Many news networks were covering the ceremony as well and Hanks shared his memories of filming the Omaha Beach sequence with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour. “Of course, part of it is glamorous fun,” he remarked about the perks that come with being an actor playing a solider as opposed to really being on the front lines. “But as soon as the cameras started rolling and everything started happening, there was a tactile quality to the confusion.”

According to Hanks, Spielberg took three full weeks to shoot Saving Private Ryan’s opening sequence and specifically created an environment where the film’s cast felt suitably confused and disoriented when he called “Action.” The actor recalled the special effects crew planting little red flags all over Ireland’s Curracloe Beach—which stood in for Normandy—each one indicating the location of an explosive charge. Before cameras rolled, those flags were removed, and while the explosives didn’t put the actors in any danger, the noise alone added an element of chaos.

“There’s a moment when as actors we’re just pretending, but there comes a moment where the reason we’re there is to capture the truth as the film rolls—to be cold, wet, scared and have it be noisy for an awfully long time,” Hanks explained. “For good or bad, that movie is a document that has to accurately reflect the tenor of that day. And I’d like to think that we did.”

“That’s to Steven’s credit and the audience’s credit as well,” Hanks continued. “They were willing to spend whatever disbelief [they might have had]. If you ever wondered what [D-Day] was like, that’s as close as somebody in Davenport, Iowa or Oakland, California or Minneapolis, Minnesota was going to get to it.”

In addition to CNN, Hanks also spoke with MSNBC’s Peter Alexander about the surviving D-Day veterans who were being honored at the ceremony. “We have a few men and women who I see as being… maybe 25 years old,” the actor said. “They might be in wheelchairs now, but they are represented by everything that is here. Were it not for their choice to come and do the right thing 80 years ago, you and I would not be standing here.”