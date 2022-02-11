Today Show Anchors to Appear in PSA Airing on NBC During Super Bowl Sunday

Ahead of Super Bowl LVI this Sunday, the Ad Council’s national She Can STEM campaign is debuting a PSA on the Today show, featuring the show’s anchors to encourage girls, non-binary youth, and trans youth throughout the country to pursue their interests in science, technology, engineering, and math.

The PSA, which will air between noon and 3 p.m. ET on NBC during Super Bowl Sunday, features Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Carson Daly, as well as STEM role models from the IF/THEN Ambassadors Program.

In an on-set daydream of Guthrie’s, the spot humorously envisions the anchors as students in a 1970s classroom talking about what they hope to be when they grow up. The PSA also features STEM role models who encourage more young women to explore careers in science, tech, engineering and math.

Prior to the Rams-Bengals, on Friday, Today will feature a behind-the-scenes making of the PSA, which was developed by Deloitte Digital, showing the effort of the campaign development process with the anchors and one of the STEM role models in the spot discussing her experience and passion for the issue.

Why is this PSA necessary? Well, women make up half of the total college-educated workforce in the U.S., but they only constitute 27% of the STEM workforce, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

WATCH: