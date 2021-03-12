Today Show Adds Two New Executives for Digital

NBC’s Today has added two executives for digital.

Former CNN Great Big Story vp Ashley Codianni is joining NBC as executive editor of Today Digital, and Missy Dunlop Parsons is being promoted to executive producer of Today All Day, the morning show’s 24/7 lifestyle streaming channel.

In this new role, Codianni will manage the Today.com editorial and social teams, working in tandem with the Today broadcast team to highlight programming across all our digital platforms.

Codianni likely received a recommendation from NBC News Digital chief Chris Berend, who, before joining NBC in 2019, had been CNN’s svp of global video and who co-founded Great Big Story in 2015.

Dunlop Parsons, on the other hand, has been a part of the Today family for more than two decades in various roles, including as digital senior producer, producer and booker. She has worked across the country for NBC in New York, Washington, and Los Angeles. In this role, she will continue to lead Today All Day, working with broadcast to find ways to bring the linear and streaming brands even closer.

Both women will report to Today show chief Libby Leist.

Speaking of Leist, here’s her internal memo to staff, obtained by TVNewser: