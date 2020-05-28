Today Reveals 2020 Summer Music Series Lineup, Highlighted by Lady Antebellum, Chance the Rapper, Kelly Clarkson and More

The show must go on.

Covid-19 has thrown a huge wrench into everyone’s summer, but for the 25th year, NBC’s Today will continue to hold a summer music series.

The 2020 Citi Music Series on Today kicks off tomorrow, May 29, with a special performance by Lady Antebellum.

Like Good Morning America’s summer series, which began last week, the series put on by NBC’s morning show will be a virtual one this year with no live audience.

Throughout the summer, Today and Citi will feature virtual performances, interviews with artists, viewer surprises and expanded digital content. This summer’s roster includes Chance the Rapper, Ricky Martin, Freestyle Love Supreme and Lin-Manuel Miranda, Andra Day, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Alanis Morissette, Dixie Chicks, Chloe x Halle, Rascal Flatts and more.

The schedule to date for the 2020 summer series is listed below, and additional performances and interviews will be announced throughout the season.

Friday, May 29 – Lady Antebellum (#LadyAntebellumTODAY)

Monday, June 1 – Chance the Rapper (#ChancetheRapperTODAY)

Wednesday, June 3 – Ricky Martin (#RickyMartinTODAY)

Friday, June 5 – Freestyle Love Supreme and Lin-Manuel Miranda (#FreestyleLoveSupremeTODAY #LinManuelMirandaTODAY)

Friday, June 12 – Andra Day (#AndraDayTODAY)

Friday, July 3 – Kelly Clarkson (#KellyClarksonTODAY)

Friday, July 24 – Blake Shelton (#BlakeSheltonTODAY)

Friday, July 31 – Alanis Morissette (#AlanisMorissetteTODAY)

To be announced:

Dixie Chicks (#DixieChicksTODAY)

Chloe x Halle (#ChloeXHalleTODAY)

Rascal Flatts (#RascalFlattsTODAY)

It’s here! Check out the 2020 Citi Music Series on TODAY lineup! pic.twitter.com/T6WxMAEQ4c — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 28, 2020

