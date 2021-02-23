Golf icon Tiger Woods has been hospitalized after a serious car crash in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., on Tuesday.

There were no other people involved in the crash, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s department officials.

Woods is currently in surgery at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center after suffering “multiple leg injuries,” according to his agent Mark Steinberg, and his injuries are “moderate to critical” but are not life-threatening, according to statements given to USA Today, Golf Digest and other media outlets.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

James Powers from the LA County Sheriff’s Department told Fox News’ Sandra Smith and John Roberts in the 2 p.m. ET hour that police received a call about the crash at 7:12 a.m. PT. Captain Powers said Woods’ vehicle was traveling on a winding, downhill road before crossing the median and then the curb, before flipping off the road and rolling over.

“It’s kind of a downhill grade, and there are some winding turns, as well,” said Capt. Powers. “(The vehicle) crossed the center median and went up the curb on the other side of the road, and it overturned into some shrubs.”

Sportscaster (and FNC contributor) Jim Gray joined Fox News live coverage to offer his thoughts on Woods. He was stunned.

“Well, it’s tragic to hear this. Yes… it’s tragic to hear this and it’s just an awful circumstance. And I’m just listening to the details that you all are giving and catching up on this. But I’m speechless really. It’s quite sad to think of everything that Tiger has gone through, the joy that he has brought to all of us in the golf world and to sports and to hear this … it’s just … it’s shocking.”

Sportscaster and CNN sports contributor Bob Costas joined Jake Tapper for the first quarter-hour of his show, and provided his own thoughts.

Costas said Woods is not only a champion, but he has charisma, the “it” factor, “and that’s why this is the focus of everyone’s attention right now. That’s why right now this is the story in America,” said Costas.

“It’s one of the richest stories in the history of American sports,” Costas added. “He’s not only arguably, he certainly in the discussion, a very short list, but he is arguably the greatest golfer of all time. And as we’ve been discussing, his story has such drama to it. It has heartache as well as triumph. We have reason to hope that our fear will not be realized and that he will recover. Then, the biggest question will be where, if anywhere, does his golf career go from here?”

Woods has been in the L.A. area for a two-day content shoot with Golf Digest/GolfTV after serving as host for the PGA Tour’s Genesis Invitational over the weekend.

On Sunday, he told CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz that he was awaiting the results of an upcoming MRI before he could start practicing and training for a return to competition.

Tiger Woods joined Jim Nantz in the booth and spoke about his recovery from back surgery. pic.twitter.com/3TyTHgRFPA — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) February 21, 2021

On Dec. 23 of last year, Woods underwent his fifth back surgery and the first since his spinal fusion in April 2017.

Woods last competed alongside his son at the PNC Championship, which took place mid-December, and he last played competitive golf at the rescheduled Masters in November. His fans have hoped he’d be healthy enough to participate in the 2021 Masters Tournament in April. Don’t think that’s going to be happening.

A press conference has been set for 6 p.m. ET.