Ticker: Rachel Maddow Speaks with Fani Willis, CNN Will Simulcast the June 27 Presidential Debate

Top of the Ticker: MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow will host embattled Georgia district attorney Fani Willis on her Monday show. The two are set to discuss the state’s upcoming primary and the various perils facing poll workers and local officials during a particularly divisive election cycle. Look for Maddow to also address Willis’ contentious role in the impending criminal case against former President Donald Trump on charges of interfering with the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. That trial was delayed indefinitely after a Georgia appeals court agreed to consider Trump’s argument that Willis should be disqualified from continuing to prosecute the case.

Share the Wealth: CNN has confirmed that it will simulcast the June 27 debate between Trump and President Joe Biden on other broadcast and cable news outlets. The network speedily locked up the first face off between both candidates last Tuesday, with ABC News securing their second encounter for Sept. 10. While ABC’s announcement included confirmation that it would make its debate available to simulcast, CNN waited until Friday to make that detail official.

Taking the Fifth: It was a double anniversary on CBS Mornings as host Vlad Duthiers and co-host Tony Dokoupil rang in five years on the surging morning show. Producers gave each of them the gift of a social media-friendly highlights reel running through some of their most memorable AM memories, from football tackling to close encounters of the Fonzie kind. Watch both clips below:

Advertisement

Happy anniversary, @vladduthierscbs! Today marks five years since Vlad first stepped behind the table for What to Watch — and we are taking a look at some of his most memorable moments. pic.twitter.com/pDqnkXZt1t — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) May 20, 2024

Happy anniversary, @TonyDokoupil! From deep dives to dance lessons to traveling the globe, covering every major news story, we’re taking a look back at Tony’s five years at CBS Mornings. pic.twitter.com/SzjEziWF3H — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) May 20, 2024

Memorial Day Jams: Summer won’t officially arrive until June 20, but Newser summer concert season unofficially begins over Memorial Day weekend. Over on NBC, the Today show is kicking off its 2024 Citi Concert Series on May 24 with a special outdoor performance by the rock trio, Wallows. Look for Meghan Trainor, Lainey Wilson and Rauw Alejandro to be among the musicals acts swinging by between May and August.

That same day, the Fox & Friends crew is launching the All-American Summer Concert Series down the street from Today’s Rockefeller Center digs with a kick-off performance by Flo Rida. Upcoming weeks will see appearances from Brandon Lake and Donny Osmond.

And if you happen to be spending the weekend in Washington, D.C., PBS’ National Memorial Day Concert will be unfolding on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on May 26 with performances by Cynthia Erivo, Gary LeVox and Jamey Johnson. Even if you’re not in the nation’s capitol, you can tune in starting at 8 p.m. on your local PBS station.