Ticker: NewsNation Requests Access to Gaza, ABC News Returns to Uvalde

Top of the Ticker: NewsNation has sent a letter to the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., requesting that journalists be allowed to report inside Gaza. NewsNation anchor Chris Cuomo spoke about the letter on his program on Wednesday night. “There’s no way a conflict of this magnitude should be going on without a fair appraisal from the ground,” he said, adding: “I understand why the IDF, why Israeli politicians would be concerned about people seeing what they’re doing, but that’s only more reason to have people see what they’re doing. And also, they’re worried that they may injure journalists as they have in the past. But that is not their choice to make. That is the choice of a free media. And that is a choice that we freely make.”

Awards Watch: The Deadline Club’s 2024 Award winners were announced on Thursday and ABC News emerged as the big winner among the national broadcast outlets. The network won four awards, including National TV Spot News Reporting and the Les Payne Award for Coverage on Communities of Color. NBC News received two awards, including the Radio or Audio Investigative award for the podcast, Letters from Sing Sing, which was recently recognized as a Pulitzer finalist. CBS News and Scripps News each received one award apiece.

In the News: Fox News’ award-winning international correspondent Trey Yingst and White House correspondent Steve Doocy received the Q&A profile treatment from Poynter and Slate, respectively. Speaking with Tom Jones from Poynter, Yingst described how he deals with close calls while covering the Israel-Hamas war and the misconceptions people have of the conflict. Meanwhile, Slate journalist Aymann Ismail asked Doocy about his question-crafting process and whether it’s motivated by genuine curiosity or generating a soundbite for the Fox News audience. “It’s all my curiosity,” Doocy replied. Meanwhile, CNN’s international correspondent Nada Bashir talked Harpers Bazaar Arabia about how being an Arab journalist covering Middle East has made her a better storyteller.

Programming Notes: CBS Sunday Morning will see its iconic set get a digital makeover on May 19 as part of the annual “By Design” special edition. Designer and architect David Rockwell and his Rockwell Group oversaw the redesign, having previously created memorable sets for Broadway and the Oscars.

ABC News has announced a May 24 premiere date for the new documentary, Print It Black. Made as part of its Uvalde 365 initiative—a commitment it made to continue reporting on the small Texas town in the aftermath of the 2022 elementary school shooting—the film goes behind the scenes at the local newspaper and explores how the tragedy impacted one of its own reporters. Print it Black will air at 9 p.m. on ABC News Live and also stream on Hulu.

New to NewsNation: The NewsNation family is expanding by two. Morning in America’s Markie Martin and midday correspondent Keleigh Beeson have each welcomed a baby girl. Martin’s daughter, Parsons, arrived the day before Mother’s Day, while Beeson delivered her child on May 4. Watch Martin introduce her new arrival to the world below.