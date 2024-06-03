Ticker: MSNBC Launches New Premium Podcast Vertical, CNN Turns 44

Top of the Ticker: MSNBC podcasts are going premium—MSNBC Premium. Launching Monday, the new Apple-affiliated podcast vertical offers ad-free listening and early access to content. According to The Wrap, the subscription service will cost $2.99 per month or $29.99 per year. “While we continue to invest in linear programming, MSNBC has built a cohesive environment where hosts and programs extend beyond cable and appear across the MSNBC portfolio, creating an expansive MSNBC ecosystem for our audience,” SVP of content strategy Rebecca Kutler told the outlet.

Ultra Maddow: One of the perks of being an MSNBC Premium subscriber is early access to fresh episodes of Rachel Maddow‘s podcast, Ultra. The rest of us have to wait for Season 2 to launch on June 10 with new episodes rolling out every Monday for eight weeks. According to Variety, this season explores the evolution of the American ultra right since the 1950s. “Season 2 of Ultra is a story about mostly forgotten American heroes who knew the risks to themselves if they took on these forces, but also the risk to the country if they didn’t,” Maddow previewed in a statement.

The Big 4-4: CNN celebrated its 44th birthday on June 1 and Christiane Amanpour noted the occasion during her show. The CNN International host discussed the pride she took in joining the network in 1983 and aired an excerpt of her 2015 conversation with founder Ted Turner about CNN’s first day. Turner acknowledged the anniversary—and Amanpour’s tribute—with a response on social media.

Going Viral: NBC News’ Laura Jarrett experienced a viral moment on Friday after her live on-air readings of former President Donald Trump‘s multiple guilty verdicts bounced around the internet. Over 3.8 million views were recorded on TikTok along, with Jarrett’s audio becoming a trending sound clip on the social media platform. She also popped up on Sunday’s episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

May Birthday: Congratulations are in order for NBC News correspondent Blayne Alexander. She and her husband, Jay Bailey—as well as newly minted big sister Sage Bailey—welcomed the latest addition to the family, Skylar Alexander Bailey on May 30. Their new bundle of joy entered the world at 2:50 p.m. ET, weighing 7lbs, 7oz.