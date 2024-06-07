Ticker: Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin Receives Major Award, Shane Smith Returns to Vice

Top of the Ticker: Fox News’ chief national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin received the Keystone Policy Center’s Leadership in the Public Interest Award on Wednesday night. Griffin accepted her honor at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C., as part of a ceremony that recognizes leading figures in media and government. Previous recipients of the award have included CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell (2023), CNN’s Wolf Blitzer (2022) and ABC News’ Martha Raddatz.

Beach Bash at Five: The Friday edition of Fox News’ The Five went beach casual. The top-rated show broadcast live from Martell’s Tiki Bar in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, with co-hosts Dana Perino, Greg Gutfeld, Jesse Watters, Jeanine Pirro, and Harold Ford Jr. all on hand. They were joined during the hour by various guests, including Jersey Shore’s Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Advertisement

Normandy Tribute: CBS Mornings co-anchor Tony Dokoupil covered the 80th anniversary of D-Day from Normandy, France, on Wednesday and Thursday. While on the ground, Dokoupil paid tribute to his grandfather Rudy Dokoupil—an aerial engineer aboard a B-24 bomber during World War II. “History is not melodrama, it’s tragedy,” Dokoupil said as he shared his thoughts on the long-term impact of the war. Watch the clip below.

.@TonyDokoupil’s grandfather Rudy was an aerial engineer aboard a B-24 bomber during World War II. He flew 33 raids over Europe, records show. On the 80th anniversary of D-Day, Tony reflects on the longterm impacts of the violence: “History is not melodrama, it’s tragedy.” pic.twitter.com/Bb2gon0MF1 — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) June 6, 2024

Back at Vice News: As the ashes of Vice Media settle following its collapse earlier this year, co-founder Shane Smith returns to the company as the editor in chief of Vice News. In addition, The Wall Street Journal reports that he will host a series of shows including Vice News: The Truth?, a video podcast featuring Bill Maher as a recurring guest. While Smith took some responsibility for Vice’s problems, he placed most of the blame on tech companies, saying: “They killed independent publishing.”

Post-Grad Life: Fresh from earning her Master of Arts in Journalism degree from Columbia University—and providing live coverage of the protests that roiled Columbia’s campus last month—Julia Vargas Jones is back at CNN as a Los Angeles-based correspondent for CNN Newsource. “I can’t wait to share the stories we work on with you here as we go along,” Jones wrote in a social media post announcing her post-grad gig.