Ticker: Hoda Kotb Interviews Celine Dion, S.E. Cupp Picks Up New Gig

Top of the Ticker: NBC News’ Hoda Kotb scored a rare exclusive interview with singer Celine Dion. This will be Dion’s first television interview since revealing her stiff person syndrome diagnosis in 2022. The interview will air as an hour-long NBC primetime special on June 11 at 10 p.m. ET, featuring exclusive footage from the upcoming documentary I Am: Celine Dion. A preview of Kotb’s interview will air that same morning on Today.

Health Scare: In a recent Esscence profile, Zinhle Essamuah opened up about her harrowing experience with fibroids. The NBC News Daily anchor has been dealing with the issue since childhood, and had often to advocate for herself in order to receive proper treatment. “Don’t be afraid to get a second opinion,” she advised other women who might be suffering from the same condition. “You as a patient have rights and you as a patient should feel heard and know that you’re being listened to.”

Legal Briefs: In a recent court filing obtained by The Guardian, voting machine company Smartmatic accused Newsmax’s chief executive, Christopher Ruddy, of deleting text messages to conceal evidence related to its broadcasting falsehoods about the 2020 elections. The filing is part of Smartmatic’s ongoing defamation case against the network, and also revealed that Newsmax allegedly allowed key employees to delete emails related to the case. Newsmax denies intentionally deleting evidence.

Double Duty: S.E. Cupp will be splitting her time between CNN and Fox First Run for the next few months. The political commentator and columnist will serves as the host of Battleground, a 30-minute program that will air on local Fox affiliate stations and in syndication in seven swing states during the election cycle. According to Deadline, the show will air weekly on Mondays starting June 10 and expand to five days a week starting Aug. 12. Local Fox correspondents will also make appearances on the show.

Mo’ Awards: Two CBS News properties added fresh honors to their trophy chest. 48 Hours received the Silver Telly statue at the 45th annual Telly Awards for an episode looking back at the Chowchilla kidnappings in 1976. Meanwhile, the podcast MoBituaries with Mo Rocca earned Gold honors at the 16th annual Shorty Awards. Additionally, the true crime podcast Agent of Betrayal: The Double Life of Robert Hanssen took home a Silver honor.

Mental Health Check: Spectrum News will dedicate a half-hour of its primetime lineup to the topic of mental health. Set to air on May 28 at 9 p.m., The State of Mental Health in America will feature special guests—including Rosita from Sesame Street—conversing about a range of mental health-related issues across all age groups.

Memorial Music: As part of its Memorial Day playlist, Newsmax will air the hour-long concert Lee Greenwood: God Bless the U.S.A. on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. Besides Greenwood, the musical lineup includes country stars Gavin DeGraw, Tracy Lawrence, Larry Gatlin and Ty Herndon. Greenwood will also present two homes to injured veterans through his nonprofit organization, Helping a Hero.