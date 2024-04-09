Ticker: Bret Baier, NAMIC Vision Awards, Scripps News, Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid

- Fox News’ chief political anchor and executive editor of Special Report, Bret Baier, was inducted into the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans over the weekend. The awards began with a reception and ceremony hosted at the U.S. Supreme Court on April 4, followed by dinner at the National Portrait Gallery. On Friday night, Baier and the other honorees attended the awards ceremony at D.A.R. Constitution Hall, followed by a reception at The Ritz Carlton. It culminated with a breakfast at The Ritz Carlton on Saturday. In a taped video acceptance speech, Baier said, “Becoming a member of the Horatio Alger Association is a true, true honor.” He added, “If you think about how you can affect someone’s life from the beginning, sometimes it’s just one little thing that changes everything. Horatio Alger has changed a lot of lives in forty years.”
- Meanwhile, ABC News, CNN, MSNBC, PBS and CBS News in partnership with BET News all received 2024 NAMIC Vision Awards, which awards excellence in diverse programming. ABC News, CNN and PBS received three nominations each, while CBS News, BET News and MSNBC News each received one nomination. Winners of the Vision Awards will be announced in May.
- On Saturday night at an event in New York, MSNBC primetime host Rachel Maddow sat down with her fellow on-air colleague Joy Reid in front of more than 1,000 people at the historic Apollo Theater in Harlem to discuss Reid’s new, No. 1 New York Times best-selling book Medgar & Myrlie, which tells the story of civil rights icons Medgar and Myrlie Evers and the racial tensions still faced in 2024 heading into a consequential election year. In talking about preserving democracy, Maddow said, “We start to see violence being used to prevent people from doing the very mundane, day-to-day work of democracy.” While speaking on the voter threats faced during Evers’ time and today, Reid said, “And so we ask ourselves, how did people at that time respond to that? What did they do when they were faced with the same things we did? They voted.” The two of them were joined on stage by weekend host Rev. Al Sharpton.
- On Monday, Scripps News announced a lineup of new programs set to debut this month, affecting its weekday and weeknight schedules, which, according to the network, provide independent, fact-based coverage of the most pressing issues impacting viewers. The new lineup includes:
- Scripps News on the Scene, airing weekdays from 1 to 3 p.m. ET and being anchored by Del Walters.
- Trump on Trial will air weeknights from 7:30 – 8 p.m. ET starting Monday, April 15, anchored by Chris Nguyen.
- Scripps NewsLine will air weeknights at 9 p.m. ET beginning Monday, April 22, and will be anchored by Lauren Magarino.
- Scripps News National Report, airing weekdays at 5 p.m. ET and beginning in late April, is also anchored by Nguyen alongside Christian Bryant.
- Finally, beginning in late April, America Tonight will air on weeknights at 8 p.m. ET and be anchored by Maritsa Georgiou.
- NBC News announced on Monday that Ryan Brooks will be the news division’s new weekend editor for its digital politics team. Brooks joined NBC News from CNN, where he was their morning-breaking politics editor. Before that, he was a deputy politics editor and reporter at BuzzFeed. Brooks will lead NBC News’ website political coverage on the weekend, overseeing campaign events, breaking developments and news out of Meet the Press.
- Curb Your Enthusiasm bid goodbye to HBO viewers on Sunday night. The final episode was politically focused, as it centered on Larry David’s fictional trial for defying a Georgia voting law. Cable news hosts from NewsNation and MSNBC appeared on the series finale, playing themselves as they discussed the upcoming trial. NewsNation’s Dan Abrams made multiple appearances, with the first one being him on a TV screen in a restaurant, giving a NewsNation Special Report on the upcoming trial. He also appeared in another scene delivering the verdict. Meanwhile, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes’ appearance was during a montage sequence talking about David taking the stand during his ongoing court trial. The montage also featured Abrams and Noticias Telemundo’s Nicole Suárez. Watch a clip from the final episode here.
