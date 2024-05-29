Ticker: A Former Tucker Carlson Producer Joins NewsNation, Dwyane Wade is Headed to the Paris Olympics

Top of the Ticker: NewsNation has added Alexander McCaskill—a former senior producer and managing editor of Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News—to its team. According to The Daily Beast, he will serve as a producer on Dan Abrams Live. McCaskill abruptly left Fox News in June 2023, a few months after Carlson’s dismissal from the network and days after the infamous “wannabe dictator” chyron appeared during Fox News’ 8 p.m. ET hour seemingly in reference to President Joe Biden. McCaskill was also part of a lawsuit accusing him of creating a hostile work environment. NewsNation did not respond when contacted by TVNewser for comment about McCaskill’s hiring.

Getting It Done: CBS News senior White House correspondent Weija Jiang spoke with The Cut about her personal and professional achievements, including what it means to be elected president of the White House Correspondents’ Association—the first woman of color to occupy that role. “Any time you’re the first to do something, there’s just an awareness and a weight in knowing that you have a responsibility to ensure you’re not the last,” Jiang said.

Election U.K. Style: The United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a general election for July 4 and news networks have their coverage plans cued up. Laura Kuenssberg and Clive Myrie will lead BBC News election night coverage, taking over from Huw Edwards. BBC political editor Chris Mason will join them as part of the network’s wide-ranging coverage. Over at Sky News, chief presenter Kay Burley will take charge of that evening’s coverage. According to The Press Gazette, this will be Burely’s 12th election, having started with Margaret Thatcher’s ascendency in 1979.

Wade in Paris: Former NBA player and 2008 Beijing Olympic gold medalist Dwyane Wade is heading to the Summer Games in Paris… not as an athlete, but as a broadcaster. Wade will be calling Team USA men’s and women’s basketball games for NBC Sports alongside LaChina Robinson, a former college basketball player and longtime WNBA and college basketball analyst. They will join play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle courtside throughout the Games.