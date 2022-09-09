Ratings

Thursday, Sept. 8 Scoreboard: Fox News Remains No. 1 in Primetime

By A.J. Katz 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 280 | CNN: 231 | MSNBC: 121
Prime: FNC: 286 | CNN: 223 | MSNBC: 134

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
328		 Tapper:
391		 Wallace:
162
5PM Five:
507		 Tapper:
363		 Wallace:
6PM Baier:
366		 Blitzer:
346		 Melber:
158
7PM Watters:
368		 Burnett:
340		 Reid:
140
8PM Carlson:
418		 Cooper:
293		 Hayes:
137
9PM Hannity:
230		 Cooper:
203		 Wagner:
135
10PM Ingraham:
209		 CNN Spcl:
171		 O’Donnell:
131
11PM Gutfeld:
343		 CNN Spcl:
159		 Ruhle:
122

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.940 | CNN: 945 | MSNBC: 1.077
Prime: FNC: 2.359 | CNN: 978 | MSNBC: 1.383

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
1.936		 Tapper:
1.440		 Wallace:
1.571
5PM Five:
3.351		 Tapper:
1.412		 Wallace:
—-
6PM Baier:
2.556		 Blitzer:
1.172		 Melber:
1.508
7PM Watters:
2.686		 Burnett:
1.143		 Reid:
1.173
8PM Carlson:
2.858		 Cooper:
1.092		 Hayes:
1.246
9PM Hannity:
2.327		 Cooper:
932		 Wagner:
1.264
10PM Ingraham:
1.894		 CNN Spcl:
908		 O’Donnell:
1.638
11PM Gutfeld:
2.226		 CNN Spcl:
590		 Ruhle:
1.086

 

