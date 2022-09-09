Thursday, Sept. 8 Scoreboard: Fox News Remains No. 1 in Primetime

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.
25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 280 | CNN: 231 | MSNBC: 121
Prime: FNC: 286 | CNN: 223 | MSNBC: 134
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
328
|Tapper:
391
|Wallace:
162
|5PM
|Five:
507
|Tapper:
363
|Wallace:
—
|6PM
|Baier:
366
|Blitzer:
346
|Melber:
158
|7PM
|Watters:
368
|Burnett:
340
|Reid:
140
|8PM
|Carlson:
418
|Cooper:
293
|Hayes:
137
|9PM
|Hannity:
230
|Cooper:
203
|Wagner:
135
|10PM
|Ingraham:
209
|CNN Spcl:
171
|O’Donnell:
131
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
343
|CNN Spcl:
159
|Ruhle:
122
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.940 | CNN: 945 | MSNBC: 1.077
Prime: FNC: 2.359 | CNN: 978 | MSNBC: 1.383
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
1.936
|Tapper:
1.440
|Wallace:
1.571
|5PM
|Five:
3.351
|Tapper:
1.412
|Wallace:
—-
|6PM
|Baier:
2.556
|Blitzer:
1.172
|Melber:
1.508
|7PM
|Watters:
2.686
|Burnett:
1.143
|Reid:
1.173
|8PM
|Carlson:
2.858
|Cooper:
1.092
|Hayes:
1.246
|9PM
|Hannity:
2.327
|Cooper:
932
|Wagner:
1.264
|10PM
|Ingraham:
1.894
|CNN Spcl:
908
|O’Donnell:
1.638
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
2.226
|CNN Spcl:
590
|Ruhle:
1.086