Thursday, Sept. 3 Scoreboard: Fox News is No. 1 Across the Board; MSNBC 2nd in Demo and Total Viewers

*Note: Effective Monday, Aug. 31, Nielsen is including measurement outside of a panelist’s home—called Out of Home (OOH)—in official program ratings. OOH includes viewing done in other people’s homes, bars, hotels, gyms, airports and other public places where a TV set is audible.
25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 407 | CNN: 235 | MSNBC: 241
Prime: FNC: 741 | CNN: 300 | MSNBC: 407
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
312
|Lead:
245
|Wallace:
234
|5PM
|Five:
539
|SitRm:
262
|Wallace:
234
|6PM
|Baier:
454
|SitRm:
270
|Melber:
243
|7PM
|MacCallum:
575
|Outfrnt:
274
|Reid:
314
|8PM
|Carlson:
953
|AC360:
282
|Hayes:
315
|9PM
|Hannity:
698
|Cuomo:
267
|Maddow:
559
|10PM
|Angle:
573
|Lemon:
352
|O’Donnell:
347
|11PM
|@Night:
382
|Lemon:
292
|Williams:
289
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 2.289 | CNN: 999 | MSNBC: 1.605
Prime: FNC: 4.074 | CNN: 1.296 | MSNBC: 2.793
|FNC
|CNN
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
1.760
|Lead:
1.129
|Wallace:
2.008
|5PM
|Five:
3.627
|SitRm:
1.194
|Wallace:
2.008
|6PM
|Baier:
2.814
|SitRm:
1.082
|Melber:
1.737
|7PM
|MacCallum:
3.233
|Outfrnt:
1.088
|Reid:
1.863
|8PM
|Carlson:
4.779
|AC360:
1.270
|Hayes:
1.940
|9PM
|Hannity:
4.158
|Cuomo:
1.339
|Maddow:
3.743
|10PM
|Angle:
3.285
|Lemon:
1.279
|O’Donnell:
2.691
|11PM
|@Night:
1.848
|Lemon:
1.084
|Williams:
1.750