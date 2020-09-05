Ratings

Thursday, Sept. 3 Scoreboard: Fox News is No. 1 Across the Board; MSNBC 2nd in Demo and Total Viewers

*Note: Effective Monday, Aug. 31, Nielsen is including measurement outside of a panelist’s home—called Out of Home (OOH)—in official program ratings. OOH includes viewing done in other people’s homes, bars, hotels, gyms, airports and other public places where a TV set is audible. 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 407 | CNN: 235 | MSNBC: 241
Prime: FNC: 741 | CNN: 300 | MSNBC: 407

4PM Cavuto:
312		 Lead:
245		 Wallace:
234
5PM Five:
539		 SitRm:
262		 Wallace:
234
6PM Baier: 
454		 SitRm:
270		 Melber:
243
7PM MacCallum:
575		 Outfrnt:
274		 Reid:
314
8PM Carlson:
953		 AC360:
282		 Hayes:
315
9PM Hannity:
698		 Cuomo:
267		 Maddow:
559
10PM Angle:
573		 Lemon:
352		 O’Donnell:
347
11PM @Night:
382		 Lemon:
292		 Williams:
289

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 2.289 | CNN: 999 | MSNBC: 1.605
Prime: FNC: 4.074 | CNN: 1.296 | MSNBC: 2.793

4PM Cavuto:
1.760		 Lead:
1.129		 Wallace:
2.008
5PM Five:
3.627		 SitRm:
1.194		 Wallace:
2.008
6PM Baier: 
2.814		 SitRm:
1.082		 Melber:
1.737
7PM MacCallum:
3.233		 Outfrnt:
1.088		 Reid:
1.863
8PM Carlson:
4.779		 AC360:
1.270		 Hayes:
1.940
9PM Hannity:
4.158		 Cuomo:
1.339		 Maddow:
3.743
10PM Angle:
3.285		 Lemon:
1.279		 O’Donnell:
2.691
11PM @Night:
1.848		 Lemon:
1.084		 Williams:
1.750

