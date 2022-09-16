Thursday, Sept. 15 Scoreboard: Tucker Carlson Tonight Marks Consecutive Days as Most-Watched Cable News Show

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.
25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 253 | CNN: 119 | MSNBC: 112
Prime: FNC: 356 | CNN: 124 | MSNBC: 148
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
218
|Tapper:
119
|Wallace:
128
|5PM
|Five:
437
|Tapper:
114
|Wallace:
—
|6PM
|Baier:
304
|Blitzer:
120
|Melber:
142
|7PM
|Watters:
360
|Burnett:
153
|Reid:
165
|8PM
|Carlson:
455
|AC360:
150
|Hayes:
138
|9PM
|Hannity:
317
|Tonight:
112
|Wagner:
137
|10PM
|Ingraham:
296
|Lemon:
109
|O’Donnell:
169
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
306
|Lemon:
102
|Ruhle:
134
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.869 | CNN: 666 | MSNBC: 1.031
Prime: FNC: 2.832 | CNN: 715 | MSNBC: 1.580
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
1.438
|Tapper:
856
|Wallace:
1.467
|5PM
|Five:
3.175
|Tapper:
890
|Wallace:
—-
|6PM
|Baier:
2.361
|Blitzer:
747
|Melber:
1.580
|7PM
|Watters:
2.874
|Burnett:
802
|Reid:
1.356
|8PM
|Carlson:
3.325
|AC360:
846
|Hayes:
1.535
|9PM
|Hannity:
2.773
|Tonight:
642
|Wagner:
1.542
|10PM
|Ingraham:
2.396
|Lemon:
657
|O’Donnell:
1.663
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
2.162
|Lemon:
481
|Ruhle:
977