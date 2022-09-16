Ratings

Thursday, Sept. 15 Scoreboard: Tucker Carlson Tonight Marks Consecutive Days as Most-Watched Cable News Show

By A.J. Katz 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 253 | CNN: 119 | MSNBC: 112
Prime: FNC: 356 | CNN: 124 | MSNBC: 148

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
218		 Tapper:
119		 Wallace:
128
5PM Five:
437		 Tapper:
114		 Wallace:
6PM Baier:
304		 Blitzer:
120		 Melber:
142
7PM Watters:
360		 Burnett:
153		 Reid:
165
8PM Carlson:
455		 AC360:
150		 Hayes:
138
9PM Hannity:
317		 Tonight:
112		 Wagner:
137
10PM Ingraham:
296		 Lemon:
109		 O’Donnell:
169
11PM Gutfeld:
306		 Lemon:
102		 Ruhle:
134

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.869 | CNN: 666 | MSNBC: 1.031
Prime: FNC: 2.832 | CNN: 715 | MSNBC: 1.580

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
1.438		 Tapper:
856		 Wallace:
1.467
5PM Five:
3.175		 Tapper:
890		 Wallace:
—-
6PM Baier:
2.361		 Blitzer:
747		 Melber:
1.580
7PM Watters:
2.874		 Burnett:
802		 Reid:
1.356
8PM Carlson:
3.325		 AC360:
846		 Hayes:
1.535
9PM Hannity:
2.773		 Tonight:
642		 Wagner:
1.542
10PM Ingraham:
2.396		 Lemon:
657		 O’Donnell:
1.663
11PM Gutfeld:
2.162		 Lemon:
481		 Ruhle:
977

 

