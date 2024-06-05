CNN | Fox News | MSNBC | Ratings

Thursday, May 30 Cable Evening News Ratings: Trump Verdict Lifts MSNBC Over Fox News in Primetime

By Mark Mwachiro 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 271 | CNN: 202 | MSNBC: 228
Prime: FNC: 378 | CNN: 255 | MSNBC: 417

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
280		 Tapper:
128		 Wallace:
215
4:50PM Cavuto:
—-		 Special Report:
342		 Wallace:
—-
5PM Cavuto:
676		 Special Report:
602		 Trump Verdict:
493
5:40PM Five:
641		 Special Report:
—-		 Trump Verdict:
—-
6PM Baier:
471		 Special Report:
479		 Trump Verdict:
516
7PM Ingraham:
362		 Burnett:
396		 Trump Verdict:
438
8PM Watters:
411		 Cooper:
302		 Trump Verdict:
511
9PM Hannity:
357		 Collins:
252		 Trump Verdict:
421
10PM Gutfeld:
366		 Phillip:
211		 Trump Verdict:
319
11PM Gallagher:
238		 Coates:
178		 Trump Verdict:
242

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 2.152 | CNN: 1.009 | MSNBC: 1.889
Prime: FNC: 3.073 | CNN: 1.254 | MSNBC: 3.402

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
2.257		 Tapper:
851		 Wallace:
1.991
4:50PM Cavuto:
—-		 Special Report:
1.663		 Wallace:
—-
5PM Cavuto:
4.757		 Special Report:
2.615		 Trump Verdict:
3.785
5:40PM Five:
4.680		 Special Report:
—-		 Trump Verdict:
—-
6PM Baier:
3.471		 Special Report:
2.207		 Trump Verdict:
3.835
7PM Ingraham:
2.969		 Burnett:
1.887		 Trump Verdict:
3.417
8PM Watters:
3.409		 Cooper:
1.544		 Trump Verdict:
4.062
9PM Hannity!:
3.068		 Collins:
1.170		 Trump Verdict:
3.508
10PM Gutfeld:
2.740		 Phillip:
1.048		 Trump Verdict:
2.636
11PM Gallagher:
1.551		 Coates:
800		 Trump Verdict:
1.710

