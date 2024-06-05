Thursday, May 30 Cable Evening News Ratings: Trump Verdict Lifts MSNBC Over Fox News in Primetime

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 271 | CNN: 202 | MSNBC: 228
Prime: FNC: 378 | CNN: 255 | MSNBC: 417
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
280
|Tapper:
128
|Wallace:
215
|4:50PM
|Cavuto:
—-
|Special Report:
342
|Wallace:
—-
|5PM
|Cavuto:
676
|Special Report:
602
|Trump Verdict:
493
|5:40PM
|Five:
641
|Special Report:
—-
|Trump Verdict:
—-
|6PM
|Baier:
471
|Special Report:
479
|Trump Verdict:
516
|7PM
|Ingraham:
362
|Burnett:
396
|Trump Verdict:
438
|8PM
|Watters:
411
|Cooper:
302
|Trump Verdict:
511
|9PM
|Hannity:
357
|Collins:
252
|Trump Verdict:
421
|10PM
|Gutfeld:
366
|Phillip:
211
|Trump Verdict:
319
|11PM
|Gallagher:
238
|Coates:
178
|Trump Verdict:
242
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 2.152 | CNN: 1.009 | MSNBC: 1.889
Prime: FNC: 3.073 | CNN: 1.254 | MSNBC: 3.402
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
2.257
|Tapper:
851
|Wallace:
1.991
|4:50PM
|Cavuto:
—-
|Special Report:
1.663
|Wallace:
—-
|5PM
|Cavuto:
4.757
|Special Report:
2.615
|Trump Verdict:
3.785
|5:40PM
|Five:
4.680
|Special Report:
—-
|Trump Verdict:
—-
|6PM
|Baier:
3.471
|Special Report:
2.207
|Trump Verdict:
3.835
|7PM
|Ingraham:
2.969
|Burnett:
1.887
|Trump Verdict:
3.417
|8PM
|Watters:
3.409
|Cooper:
1.544
|Trump Verdict:
4.062
|9PM
|Hannity!:
3.068
|Collins:
1.170
|Trump Verdict:
3.508
|10PM
|Gutfeld:
2.740
|Phillip:
1.048
|Trump Verdict:
2.636
|11PM
|Gallagher:
1.551
|Coates:
800
|Trump Verdict:
1.710