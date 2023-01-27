Thursday, Jan. 26 Scoreboard: Fox News Averages More Total Viewers Than CNN and MSNBC Combined

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today.
25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 226 | CNN: 97 | MSNBC: 92
Prime: FNC: 315 | CNN: 110 | MSNBC: 113
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
161
|TheLead:
130
|Wallace:
139
|5PM
|Five:
316
|Blitzer:
115
|Wallace:
—
|6PM
|Baier:
249
|Blitzer:
117
|Melber:
162
|7PM
|Watters:
304
|Burnett:
120
|Reid:
135
|8PM
|Carlson:
436
|AC360:
98
|Hayes:
112
|9PM
|Hannity:
281
|AC360:
114
|Wagner:
120
|10PM
|Angle:
228
|Tonight:
118
|O’Donnell:
105
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
249
|Tonight:
87
|Ruhle:
80
Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)
Total Day: FNC: 1.764 | CNN: 523 | MSNBC: 906
Prime: FNC: 2.508 | CNN: 564 | MSNBC: 1.349
|FNC:
|CNN:
|MSNBC:
|4PM
|Cavuto:
1.511
|TheLead:
649
|Wallace:
1.381
|5PM
|Five:
3.175
|Blitzer:
589
|Wallace:
—-
|6PM
|Baier:
2.305
|Blitzer:
561
|Melber:
1.325
|7PM
|Watters:
2.827
|Burnett:
651
|Reid:
1.121
|8PM
|Carlson:
3.020
|AC360:
643
|Hayes:
1.316
|9PM
|Hannity:
2.631
|AC360:
580
|Wagner:
1.341
|10PM
|Angle:
1.872
|Tonight:
470
|O’Donnell:
1.390
|11PM
|Gutfeld:
1.766
|Tonight:
346
|Ruhle:
824