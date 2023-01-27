Ratings

Thursday, Jan. 26 Scoreboard: Fox News Averages More Total Viewers Than CNN and MSNBC Combined

By A.J. Katz 

25-54 Demographic (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 226 | CNN: 97 | MSNBC: 92
Prime: FNC: 315 | CNN: 110 | MSNBC: 113

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
161		 TheLead:
130		 Wallace:
139
5PM Five: 
316		 Blitzer:
115		 Wallace:
6PM Baier:
249		 Blitzer:
117		 Melber:
162
7PM Watters:
304		 Burnett:
120		 Reid:
135
8PM Carlson:
436		 AC360:
98		 Hayes:
112
9PM Hannity:
281		 AC360:
114		 Wagner:
120
10PM Angle:
 228		 Tonight:
118		 O’Donnell:
105
11PM Gutfeld:
249		 Tonight:
87		 Ruhle:
80

Total Viewers (Live+SD x 1,000)

Total Day: FNC: 1.764 | CNN: 523 | MSNBC: 906
Prime: FNC: 2.508 | CNN: 564 | MSNBC: 1.349

FNC: CNN: MSNBC:
4PM Cavuto:
1.511		 TheLead:
649		 Wallace:
1.381
5PM Five:
3.175		 Blitzer:
589		 Wallace:
—-
6PM Baier:
2.305		 Blitzer:
561		 Melber:
1.325
7PM Watters:
2.827		 Burnett:
651		 Reid:
1.121
8PM Carlson:
3.020		 AC360:
643		 Hayes:
1.316
9PM Hannity:
2.631		 AC360:
580		 Wagner:
1.341
10PM Angle:
1.872		 Tonight:
470		 O’Donnell:
1.390
11PM Gutfeld:
1.766		 Tonight:
346		 Ruhle:
824

 

