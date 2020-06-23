Funny | Politics

The White House Correspondents’ Association Cancels This Year’s Dinner

By A.J. Katz Comment

It was only a matter of time, but the White House Correspondents’ Association formally announced today that it cancelling the 2020 White House Correspondents’ Dinner. The annual soiree drawing political journalists, Washington D.C. heavyweights, pop culture figures, and often headlined by a comedian, had originally been pushed back from April 25 to August 29.

The White House Correspondents’ Association announced in February that SNL’s Kenan Thompson would serve as host of the 2020 dinner, and comedian Hasan Minhaj would serve as featured entertainer.

WHCA president (and ABC News chief White House correspondent) Jonathan Karl said that the WHCA working to host a virtual event “that would allow us to salute award-winning journalism, toast an impressive group of scholarship winners, and still enjoy a few laughs.”

