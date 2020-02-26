The Weather Channel Will Launch a New Morning Show on Quibi

The Weather Channel is joining the ranks of TV news outlets that will produce daily programming for Quibi.

On April 6, TWC will launch Weather Today for the mobile-first video content platform. The 3-5 minute daily morning program will feature the most important weather news stories of the day as well as a national forecast.

Jordan Steele will take on hosting duties for Weather Today. Prior to joining the Weather Channel, Steele most recently served as chief meteorologist and Take 5 Host for King-TV, the NBC station in Seattle.

“After months of searching for the right talent for this unique product, I’m thrilled we found Jordan and that he will be the weekday host of Weather Today,” Weather Channel chief content officer and evp Nora Zimmett said in a statement. “Jordan aligns with our brand well and is committed to keeping Quibi’s audience up-to-date on the weather news around them.”

TWC president Tom O’Brien added: “We’re excited to debut Weather Today on Quibi and know that Jordan will do excellent work reporting the important weather stories from around the country to keep Quibi’s mobile audience up to date on the latest weather news.”

