The Weather Channel Launches Climate-Focused Show Airing Weekdays

Earth Day is on the horizon (Friday, April 22), and The Weather Channel is launching a new weekday show that looks into how the changing climate impacts our planet and lifestyles.

PATTRN, which launches today, is a show that focuses on elevating the conversation about climate, extreme weather, sustainability, and green living.

The show will help viewers learn about the impact of climate on their daily lives, from what they wear to what they eat and everything in between. It will open their eyes to what they can do to help the planet’s health and make a better future for generations to come.

PATTRN will be hosted by meteorologists Stephanie Abrams and Jordan Steele and airs each weekday from 12-2 p.m. ET.

Pattrn is also the name of The Weather Channel’s free and ad-supported streaming service dedicated to covering climate change. It was launched in 2018 and is available on Local Now, Plex, and Tubi.