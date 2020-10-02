The Weather Channel Announces List of Winter Storm Names for the 2020-2021 Season

There seems to be a widespread belief that the person (or people) in charge of coming up with the names of major weather events is running low on options.

But as The Weather Channel made clear on Thursday, that’s not the case just yet.

TWC announced the list of winter storm names Thursday for the 2020-2021 season. This marks the ninth year the network has named winter storms with the purpose of simplifying and expediting communications to and from residents in the storms’ paths.

The storm-naming criteria are based on National Weather Service (NWS) thresholds for winter storm warnings. According to TWC, “Storms will be named when either of two criteria are met: a population of 2 million and/or an area coverage of at least 400,000 sq. km. (about the size of Montana) are expected to go under those NWS warnings.”

Below, the season’s full list of winter storm names. Drumroll, please …

Abigail

Billy

Constance

Dane

Eartha

Flynn

Gail

Harold

Ivy

John

Katherine

Lana

Malcolm

Nathaniel

Orlena

Peggy

Quade

Roland

Shirley

Tabitha

Uri

Viola

Ward

Xylia

Yardley

Zayne

Many of these names are recognizable, but not all. One that’s not is “Yardley.” Do you know a Yardley? You might not, but Megyn Kelly certainly does. In fact, it’s the name of one of her kids.

When we informed Kelly of this development Thursday evening, she joked, “We always knew this would happen! We’ve known her for nine years and this is right on-brand.”

