Forensic Files II Debuted No. 1 in Sunday Prime Time Among Adults 25-54

Fans of Forensic Files have been watching repeats of the beloved HLN true crime docuseries for 8 straight years.

But after a lengthy production hiatus, the series re-launched on HLN this past Sunday, and it’s now produced by CNN Development for HLN under the guidance of executive producer Nancy Duffy.

The series will run for 8 weeks, consisting of 16 new 30-minute episodes airing back-to-back on Sundays at 10 p.m.

Viewers were apparently quite excited for these new episodes because the Sunday, Feb. 23 debut of Forensic Files II ranked as the No. 1 cable news show in prime time in Adults 25-54.

The debut half hour episode (10-10:30 p.m. ET) delivered a whopping 370,000 Adults 25-54 and 994,000 Total Viewers. The second half hour episode (10:30-11 p.m. ET) averaged 337,000 Adults 25-54 and 932,000 Total Viewers.

Take that together, you have 354,000 Adults 25-54 to go with 963,000 Total Viewers in the 10-11 p.m. time slot. That Adults 25-54 number is quite strong for cable news on the weekends, and more than its competition.

Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo (10 a.m. ET) was the most-watched cable news show on Sunday, with 2.1 million Total Viewers.

Fox News’ The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton (9 p.m. ET) was No. 1 cable news on Sunday in prime time in Total Viewers.

