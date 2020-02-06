The New Vice News Tonight Has an Official Launch Date

The award-winning Vice News Tonight is returning to television next month.

Vice Media has announced the revamped newscast will premiere on Wednesday, March 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

There are a number of new changes to flagship program for Vice TV (no longer known as Viceland). For one, it will be a new hour-long live format airing from 8-9 p.m., as opposed to the 30-minute format (7:30-8 p.m.) it previously adopted, one which matched that of the traditional evening newscast.

According to the network, the revamped Vice News Tonight is “combining in-studio interviews and Vice News’ on-the-ground signature field packages, the show will provide razor-sharp context and color beyond the headlines. With the youngest audience in hard news, Vice News Tonight has earned the trust of a new generation of news consumers and will continue to be the essential destination for Millennial and Gen Z viewers who want to understand the changing world around them.”

The new Vice News Tonight will be executive produced by longtime MSNBC producer Nikki Egan, a TV newser with more than 25 years of news production experience.

Egan spent 17 of those 25 years at MSNBC, working across prime time and dayside programs, spearheading breaking news and special coverage over the years.

“I have always been a huge fan of Vice News and I’m thrilled and honored to now be a part of this team and continue telling these award-winning stories.” Egan said in a statement. “This is an extraordinary time, and Vice News Tonight gives viewers clarity and nuance that is unlike anything else on television now.”

The show will feature Vice News’ diverse team of correspondents working in bureaus in Brooklyn, Washington, D.C, Los Angeles, and London.

“Vice News Tonight is a bedrock of the type of courageous and fearless programming our TV network will be bringing to audiences everyday. And it’s just the beginning,” said Morgan Hertzan, evp and gm of Vice Television. “Through compelling, bold and often challenging programming, we’ll be providing audiences globally with a way to distill and recontextilize the changing world around them, and it starts with this show. We’re thrilled to finally bring Vice News home to our own channel.”

In the ramp up to the show’s launch, Vice News continues to bolster its growing reporting and production team with over 20 new hires including:

Todd Zwillich as DC Deputy Bureau Chief. Todd currently hosts 1A on NPR. Before that he was host of The Takeaway public radio program from WNYC, where he also spent several years as Washington Correspondent.

as DC Deputy Bureau Chief. Todd currently hosts 1A on NPR. Before that he was host of The Takeaway public radio program from WNYC, where he also spent several years as Washington Correspondent. Emily Drew as Senior Broadcast Producer for Vice News Tonight. She previously worked at MSNBC, and Al Jazeera America. Emily is an Emmy Award-winning producer with experience in the field, in the control room, and package producing.

as Senior Broadcast Producer for Vice News Tonight. She previously worked at MSNBC, and Al Jazeera America. Emily is an Emmy Award-winning producer with experience in the field, in the control room, and package producing. Jego Armstrong as Senior Producer, working on both quick-turn news and longer formats. He previously led editorial teams across TV and digital and was most recently at Brut Media, AJ+, and Bloomberg.

as Senior Producer, working on both quick-turn news and longer formats. He previously led editorial teams across TV and digital and was most recently at Brut Media, AJ+, and Bloomberg. Sarah Svoboda as Producer. She previously worked for the BBC in Washington, DC where she was a White House producer and show producer for BBC World News America. Sarah did stints at Bloomberg and PBS NewsHour prior to that.

as Producer. She previously worked for the BBC in Washington, DC where she was a White House producer and show producer for BBC World News America. Sarah did stints at Bloomberg and PBS NewsHour prior to that. Jana Lerner as Field Producer. She previously worked at CNN, HLN, and NBC, with experience on quick turn and longer form pieces, booking guests, and producing live in-studio segments.

as Field Producer. She previously worked at CNN, HLN, and NBC, with experience on quick turn and longer form pieces, booking guests, and producing live in-studio segments. Jon Eiseman will be joining VICE News as Director of Audience Development. Jon joins the team from G/O Media (formerly known as Gizmodo Media Group) where he was responsible for all social teams and led audience strategy. His prior experience includes Fusion and Bloomberg Businessweek.

The show will air internationally in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, France, Belgium, Netherlands and Israel.

Produced by VICE News, Nikki Egan is the Executive Producer for VICE News Tonight. Morgan Hertzan is evp and general manager, Vice Television. Jesse Angelo is President of Global News and Entertainment, Vice Media Group.

Here’s the new VNT teaser:

HBO announced in June of last year that would cancel Vice News Tonight. The newscast, which aired Tuesdays-Fridays, 7:30-8 p.m., officially came to an end in September when HBO’s deal with Vice ran out.

The newscast launched on Oct. 210, 2016, and would go on to earn three Peabody awards and received the most News & Documentary Emmy nominations of any nightly newscast for back to back years, including nine Emmy nominations in 2018 and an impressive 18 nominations in 2019.

Vice News Tonight is perhaps best known for the critically-acclaimed story from August 2017, Charlottesville: Race & Terror, where Vice News journalist Elle Reeve and her team follow a white supremacist who was protesting the removal of Confederate monuments in Charlottesville, Va.

