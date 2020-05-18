CBSN Dallas-Fort Worth Will Feature Anchored Programming and Coverage of Live Breaking News for North Texas

On its Q2 2019 investor call, CBS (now ViacomCBS) said the company’s local streaming news service, CBSN Local, would launch in all 13 major U.S. markets where CBS local stations exist in 2020.

With today’s announcement that CBS Television Stations and CBS Interactive have launched CBSN Dallas-Fort Worth, the company’s local streaming service is now in 10 of the 13 markets.

CBSN Dallas-Fort Worth will feature anchored programming and coverage of live breaking news events in the region, produced by KTVT-TV (CBS 11).

“The launch of CBSN Dallas-Fort Worth is a landmark event in CBS 11’s history,” said Gary Schneider, president and general manager of KTVT and independent sister station KTXA-TV. “We are excited to be able to make our award-winning local news content available to consumers—both here in North Texas and across the country—whenever and wherever they want to watch.”

CBS launched the first-ever local streaming news service when CBSN New York launched in December 2018. Since then, the company has launched CBSN Local services in Los Angeles, Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, Minnesota, Philadelphia, Denver, Pittsburgh and Chicago. Following today’s launch of CBSN Dallas-Fort Worth, the company is poised to launch CBSN Local services in the three remaining markets where the company has a local station: Miami, Sacramento, Calif., and Baltimore.

When those stations will have CBSN Local services is TBD.

“We are extremely pleased with the success of our first nine CBSN Local services and look forward to going 10-for-10 with the launch of CBSN Dallas-Fort Worth,” said CBS Television Stations president Peter Dunn. “The demand for premium news content on streaming platforms is strong and will be a driver of our future success.”

CBSN Dallas-Fort Worth is available through CBSN, on CBSNews.com and on the CBS News apps for mobile and connected TV devices. In addition, the service is available through CBSDFW.com and the CBS Local mobile app.

All CBSN Local services are ad supported. They complement CBS’ other streaming services, including CBSN, CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, and will ultimately be included as live channels in CBS All Access in their respective markets.

CBS News’ national streaming news service CBSN launched in November 2014, with CBS This Morning: Saturday co-host Jeff Glor as its primary anchor. March 2020 was the platform’s most-watched month of all time with roughly 110 million streams, according to the network.

