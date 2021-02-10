The Greg Gutfeld Show Is Moving to Weeknights at 11 p.m.

Fox News has decided to move Greg Gutfeld‘s Saturday night talk show to weeknights.

Beginning in the second quarter, The Greg Gutfeld Show will take over the Monday-Friday 11 p.m. ET time slot currently held by the Shannon Bream-hosted news program Fox News @ Night, which is being pushed back an hour (12-1 a.m. ET).

A first-run edition of Fox News @ Night will replace a re-run of Tucker Carlson Tonight, and a replacement prime time weekend program for The Greg Gutfeld Show will be announced at a later date.

This means that Fox News will go opinion from 7 p.m.-12 a.m. ET.

This change shouldn’t come as a shock. In recent months, Fox News @ Night has lost a hold on No. 1 in the 11 p.m. hour in any measurement. MSNBC’s The 11th Hour with Brian Williams has established itself as No. 1 in total viewers at 11 p.m., while CNN Tonight with Don Lemon has often rated No. 1 among adults 25-54.

The Greg Gutfeld Show has been one of the top-rated weekend cable news programs among adults 25-54 in recent years. Fox News @ Night has also been losing a chunk of its 10 p.m. lead-in, The Ingraham Angle. It’s doubtful that Gutfeld, an opinion host, will lose as much of that lead-in.

Another interesting aspect of this move is that the network has long compared Gutfeld’s Saturday night talk show to the late night comedy shows on broadcast, including CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, NBC’s Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. This, despite the fact that his show is on cable and airs once a week in prime time, not late night.

It will be interesting to see how the show does nightly versus weekly.

It’s also worth noting that a significant amount of late-night viewing is online/social, and we’ll see if Gutfeld’s show can go viral like the aforementioned trio.

“People need a reason to laugh. Greg’s unique and irreverent talk show has been an incredible success, often beating the late night broadcast competition, despite its Saturday timeslot,” Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement. “With one of the most loyal and engaged audiences in cable news, we’re thrilled to bring the show to weekday primetime and further solidify Greg’s place among late night television stars.”

Gutfeld joined Fox News in 2007 and has served as one of the co-hosts of The Five since the program launched nearly 10 years ago and will continue in his role there as well.

