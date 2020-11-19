The Fund for American Studies Honors Maria Bartiromo With Its Career Achievement Award

The Fund for American Studies (TFAS) named Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo the 2020 recipient of the Thomas L. Phillips Career Achievement Award.

This was the 27th annual TFAS Fellowship Dinner, and the first one to be held virtually, of course.

In her acceptance remarks, Bartiromo commented: “A career achievement award suggests to me some kind of finality in your career. But actually I’m not feeling any finality at all because I am busier than ever with three shows, seventeen and a half hours of programing every week as I try hard to seek truth and honor journalism to its fullest. I’ve been so blessed to have had a front row seat on several incredible cycles of our economy throughout my career.”

She added, “True journalism and a free press are foundational to our democracy. It is one of the best things about our great country. It is the best thing about what I do. I’m honored to be able to do this every day, and I want you to know how grateful I am to be recognized for it. I will cherish this honor.”

