The Five’s Jessica Tarlov Is Pregnant With Her Second Child

On Wednesday’s broadcast of The Five, Jessica Tarlov revealed that she is six and a half months pregnant with a girl.

“I’m pregnant!…Having a little girl in April. I’m very excited about it,” she told her co-hosts, all of whom congratulated Tarlov on-air (including Greg Gutfeld … sort of).

This will be the second child for Tarlov and her husband Brian McKenna. Their first is a girl named Cleo, who turned two last month.

Advertisement

“So, have you told Cleo?,” asked co-host Jeanine Pirro.

“I tried,” Tarlov responded. “Mostly she’s in like that kind of terrible twos, a little violent phase and I’m like, ‘you’re punching your sister,’ and she doesn’t really seem to care.”

This was a nice, lighthearted moment following what had been an especially combative and eventful broadcast up to that point, even by The Five standards.