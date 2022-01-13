The Five Unveils New Co-Host Lineup

Fox News announced earlier on Wednesday that Jeanine Pirro would be joining The Five as a full-time co-host, beginning Jan. 24.

In addition to Pirro, the roundtable talk program will continue to have a rotation of personalities inhabiting the “liberal seat” each broadcast, namely Harold Ford Jr., Jessica Tarlov, and Geraldo Rivera.

Yet, these weren’t the only additions The Five announced during Wednesday’s broadcast; an eighth member of The Five family joined the broadcast today: Jessica Tarlov‘s baby daughter Cleo.