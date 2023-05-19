The Economist’s G. Elliott Morris Joins ABC News as Editorial Director of Data Analytics

ABC News has found its new head of data journalism, which will include oversight of polling, forecasts and the FiveThirtyEight brand.

G. Elliott Morris, who most recently spent time at The Economist as a data journalist and correspondent, has been named ABC News editorial director of data analytics, effectively replacing Nate Silver, who announced in April that he would soon be leaving ABC News and FiveThirtyEight.

“Elliott will lead our data journalism efforts for ABC News and FiveThirtyEight, including launching a full suite of poll-aggregation and election-forecasting models for U.S. elections to be used across broadcast, streaming and digital,” Godwin wrote in a note sent to staff. “Elliott and the FiveThirtyEight team will work closely with the politics unit and the decision desk to conduct original studies of polling data to deliver our audience information that goes beyond predicting voting choices to explore the intricate landscape of human emotions, motivations, and the fascinating web of influences that shape these results.”

Morris, who starts next month, will report to ABC News vp of digital Lulu Chiang, and be based in Washington D.C.

Here’s the note Godwin sent to staff announcing the addition of Morris: